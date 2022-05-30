The forward could be set to exit Anfield this summer following the Reds’ 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

It’s a weekend that seems to be going from bad to worse for Liverpool with the news that Sadio Mane could be set to leave the club in the next transfer window.

The Senegalese forward, 30, reportedly wants to leave Anfield after six successful seasons on Merseyside with Bayern Munich seeming like the most likely destination.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Southampton man has been a massive part of the success that the Reds have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons and it would be a huge blow to see him leave.

Here are some of the key stats surrounding Mane’s six seasons with the Reds, how long is left on his current contract and the latest news being reported:

Outgoing Mane would leave Liverpool as a modern day Anfield icon

Sadio Mane has amassed an incredible tally of 120 goals in 269 Liverpool appearances during his six seasons with the club.

The striker was signed from Premier League rivals Southampton on a five year contract in June 2016 for a fee of £34 million.

He hit the ground running and managed a total of 13 goals in 29 appearances, which would prove to be his lowest total in one season for the Reds but enough for him to win the club’s Player of the Season award.

The 2017/18 campaign saw him net 20 times in 44 games with ten goals coming in the Premier League and the other ten in the Champions League as Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final.

Mane achieved his best goal total for a single season the following campaign as he netted 26 goals in 50 games with his 22 in the Premier League enough to win the Golden Boot.

At the end of the 2019 he was also awarded the African Player of the Year award.

The 2019-20 season saw the striker net 22 goals in 47 games as Liverpool went on to lift the Premier League title.

The following year he managed just 16 goals in 48 games before bringing his tally back above the 20 mark by scoring 23 times in 51 games during the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as the Premier League and Champions League, Mane has also lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.

When does Sadio Mane’s Liverpool contract expire?

Mane agreed a five year contract when he first signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and signed a new five year deal in 2018, meaning he is contracted to the Anfield side until June next year.

With just one year remaining on his contract, the Reds may have to sell the forward this summer or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Sadio Mane latest transfer news

The news that Mane wants to leave Liverpool this summer is now being widely reported.