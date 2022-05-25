Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will battle it out for Premier League football, when they face off in the Championship play-off Final this weekend.

After a season filled with endless twists and turns, two teams are now just one match away from making it to the Premier League.

Both Fulham and Bournemouth were both able to earn their promotion spots by finishing top and second respectively in the league, thus avoiding the playoffs.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest were agonisingly close to stealing the second place spot in the Championship but lost out after a crucial 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Huddersfield were able to earn their place in the playoff final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Luton Town on Monday night (23 May).

Jordan Rhodes scored what turned out to be the decisive winner in the 82nd minute, recording a 1-0 victory on home soil.

Nottingham Forest were then next up and booked their place at the final after their nail-biting semi-final second-leg with Sheffield United that ended in penalties.

Forest’s goalkeeper, the Congolese international Brice Samba, saved three of United’s penalties and gifted his side their boost into the final.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Championship playoff final...

When is the playoff final?

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will meet on Sunday 29 May 2022.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm BST.

Jonathan Hoog and Lewis O’Brien celebrate winning play-off semi final

Where is the playoff final?

The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium, London.

How to buy tickets for playoff final

Tickets have been allocated to each team, with both sides receiving an allocation in the region of 35,000 tickets.

Nottingham Forest tickets have sold out but tickets for Huddersfield fans are still available. Go to the Ticketmaster website to find out more.

How to watch on Championship playoff on TV

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Coverage for the match will begin at 3.30pm BST on Sky Sports Football and at 4pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £40/month.

Latest Odds

Odds courtesey of Bet365:

Nottingham Forest: 23/20

Huddersfield: 12/5

Latest news for Huddersfield and Nottingham

Huddersfield’s Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo and Rolando Aarons were all forced to miss the semi-finals due to shoulder and knee injuries respectively and it is currently unknown whether they will be able to make the final on Sunday.