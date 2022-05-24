The alternative 2021/22 Premier League Team of the Season - based on statistics

Here is how the Premier League Team of the Season would look if it was based on WhoScored’s ratings.

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign came to a close at the weekend, with Manchester City claiming the title in very dramatic fashion, while Tottenham also earned themselves a spot in the Champions League next season.

The English top flight has once again been full of some of the world’s best footballers and has seen the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo bang in the goals, while defenders including Virgil Van Dijk, Joao Cancelo and Cristian Romero all enjoyed excellent seasons at the back.

Almost every pundit and fan will have had their say on who they believe belongs in the Premier League Team of the Season, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both agreeing that Alisson, van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Salah, Kane and Heung-min Son should all be included.

Meanwhile, Neville prefers Andy Robertson to Cancelo, while Carragher opts to include Declan Rice in his midfield.

Football is one thing that supporters can never agree on and the team of the season can certainly be very opinionated and often biased.

So how would it look if it’s just based on statistics? We used WhoScored’s ratings to determine our unofficial team of the season.

WhoScored’s ratings are based on statistics from each event using their own algorithms, which comprise over 200 raw statistics.

Here is the team...

1. Alisson - 6.9 Alisson and Ederson share the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season (20).

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5 The right-back has the second most assists in the Premier League this season (12).

3. Joel Matip - 7.4 The defender had arguably his best season in his six years with Liverpool.

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7.2 The Dutchman continues to hold the crown as one of the best defenders in the world.