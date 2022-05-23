Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min battled it out for the Golden Boot award on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday, after beating Aston Villa 3-2, securing their fourth premier title in five seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side pipped Liverpool by one point following a frenetic title race between the two clubs.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual honours were also bestowed, including the golden boot award.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min will share the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot award after both finishing the campaign with 23 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo came third in the race, scoring 18 times on his Premier League return, with Tottenham vice-captain Harry Kane next in line with 17 goals.

Here’s the breadown of how Son and Salah scooped their joint award:

Son Heung-Min

The Tottenham winger has become the first Asian player ever to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

The South Korean sensation bagged a brace in Spurs’ 5-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road to seal the club’s return to the Champions League.

All Son’s 23 league goals this campaign came from direct play, illustrating his remarkable season for the north London club.

Son told BBC Sport after Tottenham’s win at Norwich: "It’s incredible to have this award.

"I can’t believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s my in hands. I can’t believe it

"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest ones. I didn’t give up.”

Mo Salah

The Egyptian forward achieved his third golden boot after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Liverpool’s talisman previously claimed the Golden Boot in 2017-18, when he scored 32 times, and in 2018-19 season, when he ended the campaign with 22 goals.

After a blistering start to the season, Salah’s goals began to dry up after his disappointment at the African Cup of Nations.

20 of his goals came before March 12, with the most memorable being the hat-trick he netted against Manchester United in October.

Salah also won Premier League Playmaker of the Season award which is awarded to the player who provided the most assists.

The winger provided 13 assists this season, one more than his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

History of the Golden Boot

The Golden Boot has been part of the Premier League since its inception in 1992. Since then, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been awarded the prize four times, more than any other player in the leagues history.

The award has previously been shared three other times. In 1997 the award was split between Chris Sutton, Dion Dublin, and Michael Owen, with the lowest ever total of 18 goals.

Most recently, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah all ended the 2018-2019 season on 22 goals.

Since the league switched to a 38-game season, Mo Salah holds the record for the most goals in a season with 32 goals in his first year at the Merseyside club.