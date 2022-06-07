Steve Clarke’s side are looking to put the disappointment of their FIFA World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine behind them with their latest fixture at Hampden Park.

Scotland kick off their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign on Wednesday as Armenia make the trip to Glasgow.

Steve Clarke’s side are still hurting from their FIFA World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine last week, which meant they will miss out on a spot at this year’s finals in Qatar.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they now have a chance to right some of the wrongs from that performance by getting their group stage off to the perfect start with a victory over the side ranked 92nd in the world.

Here is all the information you need about how to watch the match live on UK TV, online and if there are any tickets remaining at Hampden Park:

When is Scotland vs Armenia? Date, kick off time and venue

Scotland take on Armenia in their first match of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League on Wednesday, June 8 2022.

The match is being played at Glasgow’s Hampden Park and is scheduled for a 7:45pm (BST) kick off.

What channel is Scotland vs Armenia on?

Scotland vs Armenia will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The channel won the rights to show all of Scotland’s 2022/23 UEFA Nations League matches as well as the fixtures for Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK.

Build up for the match starts on Premier Sports 1 (Sky 451 or Virgin 551) from 7pm BST.

Scotland vs Armenia live stream

The match can be live streamed via the Premier Sports player.

The Premier Sports player can be accessed online or on mobile devices via the app, which is available to download in all mainstream app stores.

How to watch Scotland vs Armenia

Premier Sports offer a number of subscription options for football fans.

Customers who only wish to watch Scotland v Armenia on Wednesday can pay £9.99 which will provide them with one month coverage from the channel via the Premier Sports player.

Sky customers must pay £14.99 for a one month rolling subscription to access the channel via their Sky box or can subscribe for 12 months for £99.

Scotland v Armenia tickets

For football fans who want to attend the match in person, tickets are still available and can be purchased through the Scottish FA website.

The cheapest remaining tickets for adults are priced between £25 and £30 while senior tickets are between £10 and £15 and Under 16s can attend for £5-£15.

Remaining tickets selections are limited with Hampden Park’s North Stand sold out, while a small amount of briefs remain in the East and West stands behind the goals.

Availability in the South Stand lower section is also almost sold out, while tickets in the South Stand upper section still have good availability.

Scotland v Armenia match odds

Scotland are the heavy favourites to win on Wednesday, starting off at 1/3.

Armenia are 8/1 to get the win while the draw is priced at 18/5.

Southampton striker Che Adams is the favourite to score the first goal at 7/2 while Aston Villa’s John McGinn, the teams most prolific scorer under Steve Clarke, is 9/2.