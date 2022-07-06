Here is how each of the Big Six’s attack could do this season after a dramatic summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window has been open for almost a month and many of the Premier League’s biggest teams have taken the opportunity to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

The English top tier has some of the world’s best attackers and Manchester City and Liverpool are two sides with front threes capable of scoring an impressive amount of goals in one match on multiple occasions.

In order to keep up, the rest of the ‘Big Six’ are in desperate need of some serious fire power and Arsenal are the latest to act upon it.

The Gunners confirmed the permanent signing of Gabriel Jesus from City earlier this week and fans are ecstatic about the forward’s arrival.

The Brazilian struggled to earn a regular place in City’s starting line-up but has scored 48 goals in the Premier League since moving to England in 2017.

Jesus joins a number of other attackers that have moved to new clubs in the top tier this summer.

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, we take a look at each of the Big Six’s attack and how they will fare this season...

Man City

Man City snapped up one of the world’s best strikers in Erling Haaland at the start of the summer and still there are still somehow people doubting his impact on the Premier League.

I expect the Norwegian to easily reach double figures and I expect the only reason why he wouldn’t pass 20 league goals is due to the main focus on the Champions League, as well as his injury record.

Meanwhile, the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez will contribute a decent amount of goal contributions each, while Jack Grealish will also have a much improved season.

Liverpool

Like Man City, Liverpool are another team that will often spread their goals across the attack.

I expect Darwin Nunez to impress on his arrival in England and score around 15 goals. There has already been a competition made up between the Uruguayan and Haaland, but it is hard to see him surpassing the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

However, Mohamed Salah will continue to be the Reds’ top scorer, while Luis Diaz will have a huge impact on his first full season in the Premier League.

The South American showed heaps of potential last time out and I can see him working very well in the attack with Nunez.

Chelsea

With Romelu Lukaku back at Inter Milan and Hatim Ziyech looking likely to leave, Chelsea’s attack could look very different this season.

It’s currently hard to see where the main source of goals will come from, though I expect Raheem Sterling to get a good chunk of them if and when he joins the Blues.

Since the days of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, Chelsea have relied on multiple players to score a decent amount of goals - and this is likely what will happen again.

I can see Werner, Mount and Havertz contributing throughout the season, while Conor Gallagher will also enjoy his first campaign as a regular starter.

Tottenham

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have been exceptional for Tottenham in recent years and I don’t expect this season to be any different.

I can see both forwards getting 20 plus goals each as they enjoy a positive season under Antonio Conte, while Richarlison could also reach double figures.

Dejan Kulusevski will very much pick up where he left off next month, while Lucas Moura will be eager to leave the club, with appearances very limited for the Brazilian.

Arsenal

Despite a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal’s attack should fill fans with plenty of hope.

Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant addition for them and performed very well for City for most of his spell in Manchester, but struggled for starts.

The 25-year-old will be the Gunners’ first choice up top and it would be very surprising if he didn’t reach around 15 goals as their main man.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is likely to beat his five league goals from last season, however double figures seems a bit of a stretch.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will have a huge impact once again and will all contribute an impressive amount of goals throughout the campaign.

Man United

Manchester United’s attack could look drastically weaker if Cristiano Ronaldo earns the move away that he is reportedly hoping for.

Without the forward, they will need the stars that disappointed last season to improve dramatically if they are to achieve their ambitions.

Thankfully, I think Jadon Sancho will have a much better season after an up-and-down first campaign back in England, while Erik ten Hag could bring out the talent that Marcus Rashford has struggled to bring out recently.