Here are all the important details ahead of the 2022 Women’s Euros final later this month.

England Women are preparing to get their Euro 2022 campaign tonight as they face Austria.

Sarina Wiegman will lead the Lionesses into her first major tournament with the side and will be eager to succeed as they host the tournament across ten UK venues.

England are set to open the tournament in an 8pm kick off this evening, before they face Norway and Northern Ireland in their remaining group stage matches.

After falling to defeat in the previous Euros semi-final against Netherlands five years ago, the Lionesses will be looking to go one step further and reach their second final.

Their last came in conclusion to the 2009 Euros in Finland, where they suffered a convincing 6-2 loss to Germany.

This could be the best opportunity for England Women to finally lift the Euros trophy and fans will be hoping they will be part of the highly anticipated final later this month.

When is the Women’s Euros final?

The final is scheduled to take place on the 31st July 2022 - over three weeks after England’s opener against Austria.

The match is due to kick off at 5pm BST.

The group stage fixtures will come to an end on Monday 18th July, before the quarter-finals are played on 20th-23rd July and the semi-finals take place across the 26th and 27th July.

Where is the final played?

The 2022 Women’s Euros final will be held at the home of England’s national team - Wembley Stadium, London.

Wembley is one of ten different venues across eight cities hosting matches during the tournament.

The others are Brentford Community Stadium (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), Academy Stadium (Manchester), Leigh Sports Village (Greater Manchester), AMEX Stadium (Brighton), St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes) and New York Stadium (Rotherham).

Tickets

Tickets for tonight’s opener are sold out, with over 70,000 fans set to flock to Old Trafford in what will be the highest attendance in the history of the Women’s Euros.

England’s other group games are also unavailable to buy, while the Wembley Stadium finale has sold out with 90,000 tickets snapped up.

There are still other group match tickets available to buy, with the likes of Netherlands vs Sweden and France vs Belgium still on sale.

The Lionesses’ group stage tickets were previously available for between £15 and £40, while the most expensive tickets for other countries rose to only £20.

The most expensive quarter-final tickets were £30, compared to £40 for the semi-final and £50 for the final.

Tickets are available from the UEFA website and require you to create a free account.

How to watch on TV

The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the Women’s Euros in the UK, with the tournament opening on BBC One at 7pm today.

Every match will be shown on either BBC One or BBC Two, while you can also stream the tournament on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.