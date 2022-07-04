Here are all the latest price details ahead of the new 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League season.

With around a month to go until the 2022/23 Premier League gets underway, all but four of the top tier teams have begun to release their brand new Fantasy Premier League prices.

Millions of people register every season to create their very own team full of England’s biggest stars in a bid to pick up as many virtual points as possible - and this summer will see some huge transfers impact the fantasy market.

Ahead of the new season for FPL players, here are all the details on the latest prices...

When does FPL 2022/23 start?

No official date has been given for the start of the new FPL season, however it has been confirmed that it will be later this month - with the first Premier League match due to take place on 5th August.

Latest FPL prices

Every Premier League team (apart from Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest) have some of their most popular players’ new prices ahead of the season opener.

The biggest buys

The Premier League is home to some of football’s best players, who will get picked for millions of fantasy teams every single season - however, they will often set you back a fair whack.

You can visit the Premier League website to see all the latest prices, but for now here are the new prices of some of the top tier’s biggest stars.

• Van Dijk (Liverpool) - £6.5m

• Mason Mount (Chelsea) - £8m

• Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £11.5m

• Erling Haaland (Man City) - £11.5m

• Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - £12m

• Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - £12m

• Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £13m

The best bargains

While most players are guaranteed to purchase the likes of Salah or Son, you will need to also pick up some cheap deals to make sure you don’t run out of cash before you complete your team.

Here are some of bargains on offer from the prices that have been released so far...

Kyle Walker - £5m

Kyle Walker found himself in and out of the team a lot last season, however he is always guaranteed to provide plenty of points in a team that doesn’t concede many goals.

While Pep Guardiola likes to rotate his team, £5 million for one of the Premier League’s best full-backs seems a steal.

Joe Gelhardt - £5.5m

Joe Gelhardt enjoyed a brilliant end to the campaign last time out and is likely to feature much more this time round.

While Patrick Bamford is set to return to the fold, Gelhardt certainly did enough to impress in his fellow striker’s absence and will no doubt improve on his four goal contributions from last season.

If the 20-year-old is handed more starts under Jesse Marsch then he could be an excellent addition to your fantasy team.

Reece James - £6m

Like Walker, Reece James’ low price is quite surprising.

While the Chelsea right-back was injured for a chunk of last season, he is still one of the best defenders in the world and guarantees you goals, assists and often clean sheets.

His England teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is available for a costly £7.5m - which makes James an even more impressive buy.

Bruno Guimaraes - £6m

Guimaraes was exceptional in his debut season for Newcastle United and scored five goals, despite only starting six matches in the Premeir League after joining in January.

The Magpies are likely to enjoy a much improved season next time out and Bruno could be pivotal to that, with his position in the midfield likely to be much more regular.

If Newcastle can meet expectations this season then the Brazilian could have a brilliant first full season in England.

Dejan Kulusevski - £8m

Kulusevski’s £8 million price tag doesn’t actually sound like that much of a bargain until you see how much Kane and Son cost.

While the duo are undoubtedly better players and much more experienced in the Premier League, Kulusevski was excellent in the second half of last season and was more than not involved in the goals and assists that occured among the attack.