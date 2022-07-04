Here are all the details ahead of England Women’s opening Euro 2022 match against Austria.

After a run of eleven matches without defeat, England are finally set to get their UEFA Women’s Euros tournament underway this week.

The Lionesses breezed through their three friendlies in the lead up to the tournament opener, conceding only one goal to the Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman will be leading her side into her first major tournament as head coach and will be full of confidence as they host Austria in their first group stage clash.

The last Euro tournament saw England suffer a heavy defeat to the Netherlands in the semi-final five years ago, however they will hold the home advantage as they look to win the competition for the first time.

Here are all the details ahead of the Lionesses’ opener against Austria...

When is England women vs Austria?

England’s first match against Austria will take place on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST.

The match will be the first of the whole tournament and will be followed by the other Group A clash the following day - Thursday 7 July.

Where is the match held?

The Women’s Euros 2022 tournament is being held across eight cities in England - in ten different stadiums.

England’s opener will take place at Old Trafford - home to Manchester United.

The other nine venues are Wembley Stadium (London), Amex Stadium (Brighton), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes), Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford), New York Stadium (Rotherham), Academy Stadium (Manchester), St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton) and Leigh Sports Village (Leigh).

How to watch on TV

BBC have the exclusive rights to Euro 2022 in the UK and will be broadcasting England’s tie with Austria on Wednesday night.

The game will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and finishing at 10:15pm.

The match will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer - which you can access with a TV licence.

Tournament schedule

After England’s opener on Wednesday, they will travel to the south coast to face Norway (July 11) and Northern Ireland (July 15) in their remaining group stage matches.

Here are the tournament’s key dates...

• July 20-23: Quarter-finals

• July 26-27: Semi-finals

• July 31: Euro 2022 final

Match Odds

England Women are currently clear favourites to win their first match against Austria.

England 1/6

Draw 11/2

Austria 14/1

Tournament odds

The Lionesses are also one of the favourites to win the tournament on home turf, with only Spain currently preferred to the hosts.

Spain Women 7/2

England Women 4/1

France Women 5/1

Netherlands Women 6/1

Germany Women 7/1

Sweden Women 7/1

Norway Women 14/1

Denmark Women 28/1

Italy Women 28/1

Switzerland Women 50/1

Who is in the England squad?

The England squad for Euro 2022 is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)