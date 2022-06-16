Women’s Euro 2022: England announce 23-player squad ahead of summer tournament

Here are the 23 players that will be competing for England in the 2022 Women’s Euros next month.

England women’s national team announced their final 23-player squad ahead of this summer’s Euro 2022 tournament.

There were question marks over a number of players due to injury problems, with both Fran Kirby and Steph Houghton battling to retain their place in the squad after long term absences.

After reaching the semi-finals of both the most recent Euro tournament and World Cup, this will be Sarina Wiegman’s first real challenge as England boss and will need her best squad behind her.

Here is the official squad...

England’s Euro 2022 squad

Houghton, former England captain, has been left out of the final 23-player squad.

The Manchester City defender has been battling an Achilles injury all season and hasn’t featured since January.

However, Kirby has been selected, despite missing the second half of the Women’s Super League season with fatigue.

The Lionesses will be captained by Leah Williamson.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

When is the Women’s Euro 2022?

England Women’s team are due to kick off their Euro tournament on July 6, as they face Austria at Old Trafford.

England will then face Norway (July 11) and Northern Ireland (July 15) in their remaining group stage fixtures.

Group stage: July 6 - July 18

Quarter-finals: July 20 - July 23

Semi-finals: July 26 - July 27