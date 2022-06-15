We debate whether Gareth Southgate should be in charge of England ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

England men’s national team have suffered arguably their worst period of international football in a very long time after they endured a 4-0 defeat to Hungary last night.

The Three Lions were already beaten by the same side ten days previous, before they went onto claim draws against Germany and Italy - leaving them bottom of their Nations League group.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday’s result was their worst home loss in over 90 years and has piled the pressure on England boss Gareth Southgate.

The former defender was the subject of a chorus of boos around Molineux Stadium at full-time and fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on his potential sacking and who they would want to bring into replace him.

However, the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup puts a spanner in the works for Southgate’s position and it raises questions as to whether it would be a sensible idea to get rid of him at this point.

We take a look at a few points on whether Southgate should be sacked or should remain in charge this winter...

Southgate out

Can he come back from this?

After an appaling start to England’s Nations League campaign, it is hard to see how Southgate can come back from this.

It’s very rare to see a manager suffer two defeats and concede five goals against Hungary in the space of ten days and somehow turn it around - especially with such little time to do so.

It’s even harder when it seems to be the manager’s own tactics and team selections that are mostly at fault for this horrific dip in form.

We clearly have very talented players and it raises the question as to whether a new potential boss would make better use of those talents.

Southgate in

Five months to go

If Southgate had just come off the back of yesterday’s loss at a Premier League club or if the World Cup wasn’t ‘til next year, his sacking would be significantly more likely.

However, the Qatar tournament is set to begin in five months time and it is Southgate that has spent the past year preparing for it.

While Southgate has disappointed this month, it would be difficult to expect a new manager to come in and sort the team out before November’s opener against Iran.

Southgate out

A risk worth taking

After last night’s humiliating defeat, the expectations for England’s World Cup campaign have once again dropped massively.

While Southgate’s position has raised debate because of the little time left before the World Cup kicks off, if many are expecting us to flop in Qatar then is it not worth taking the risk?

The 51-year-old could lead England into the tournament, have a disappointing campaign and leave his role in the new year.

So what if we were better off bringing someone new in? There is always the chance of a ‘new manager bounce’ - even in the World Cup.

Southgate in

Previous success

Southgate was appointed England boss six years ago and has since led the national team to the 2018 World Cup semi-final followed by last year’s Euro final against Italy.

While Southgate has received criticism for much of his time at the helm, the shouts for his sacking have come this month after only four matches.