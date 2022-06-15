Here are all the details ahead of the Premier League fixture list release date.

With the 2021-22 Premier League campaign coming to an end almost a month ago, football fans are now eagerly waiting to see who their team will face when throughout the upcoming season.

The opening day, Boxing Day and final match of the season are all games that people will be looking out for, while supporters of rival teams will be keen to see when they can watch their derby clashes once again.

For Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth it will be their first set of fixtures since winning promotion to the top tier, with the former’s opening day match their first ever in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will battle it out to retain their Premier League title, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all hoping for positive seasons.

Here are all the details ahead of the long awaited fixture list announcement...

When are the Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 campaign will be released tomorrow (Thursday 16 June 2022), with the official reveal scheduled for 9am BST.

When does the Premier League start?

The season will begin in less than two months, with the first match currently due to take place on Saturday, August 6.

However, this could change if a match is selected to be shown live on TV on the Friday night (August 5).

When is the World Cup break?

The season is due to start earlier than usual due to the Qatar World Cup which will see the league take a five week break as the tournament takes place.

The season will pause from November 12th/13th to Boxing Day (December 26).

The campaign will then conclude on May 28 2023.

Which teams have been promoted to play in the 2022/23 season?

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth are the three sides who’ve been promoted to the Premier League for the 2022/23 campaign.

Fulham sealed their return to the top tier after finishing top of the Championship, racking up 90 points and scoring 106 goals as they bounced straight back up to the Premier League after being relegated in 2020/21.

Star man Alexander Mitrovic score a stunning 43 goals as the Cottagers cruised their way to the title, and the Serbian will look to finally make a big impact in the top tier after struggling to do so in the past for both Fulham and Newcastle United.

Bournemouth finished two points behind Fulham, but also secured automatic promotion to the Premier League the season after going down.

The Cherries, now managed by Scott Parker, previously enjoyed a five-year stint in the top tier, as they repeatedly defied the odds under now-Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Forest went through a nerve-wracking play-off campaign to book their return to the big time for the first time in 23 years, defeating Sheffield United in the semi-finals, before beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley stadium to seal the deal.