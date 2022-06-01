This year’s Community Shield match between Manchester City and Liverpool will not be held at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Community Shield is an annual match in English football between the champions of the previous Premier League season and the holders of the FA Cup.

Wembley is the usual host for the event but it has been announced that Leicester’s King Power Stadium will be the 2022 host stadium.

Speaking after the announcement, Foxes Chief Executive Susan Whelan has said: “Being able to host such a prestigious fixture in our stadium is fantastic news for the city and further underlines Leicester City’s long-term commitment to establish Leicestershire as a home for high-profile sportinv events.

“On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the FA and all stakeholders who have worked with us on making this possible.

“We look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from Manchester City and Liverpool to the city in July.”

Why is Community Shield not being hosted at Wembley?

Leicester’s King Power stadium will be hosting as Wembley is set to host the Women’s Euro 2022 Final the following day.

City and Liverpool will play each other once more at Community Shield

The Women’s Euro competition begins on Wednesday 6 July 2022 and will conclude on Sunday 31 July 2022.

England’s first match will take place at Old Trafford, against Austria on Wednesday 6 July.

They will then face Norway and Northern Ireland in their remaining group stage matches.

When is FA Community Shield?

The match will take place on Saturday 30 July 2022 with kick off scheduled for 5pm BST.

2022 Premier League winners Manchester City and FA Cup winners 2022 Liverpool will face each other once more in the FA Community Shield match.

The Premier League will then begin a week after on 6 August with a pause coming after matchday 16 for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

How to watch Community Shield

Manchester City and Liverpool will be available to watch live on ITV for viewers in the UK.

It will also be available to stream on ITVHub.

Who are the current holders of the Community Shield?

Leicester City are the current holders of the shield after beating Manchester City in the match 1-0 in 2021 at Wembley Stadium.