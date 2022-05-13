Chelsea were scheduled to play Leicester City almost three months ago, but the wait will go on beyond this weekend.

Chelsea finally looked back to their best during the week as they returned to winning ways against Leeds United.

Thomas Tuchel’s men ran riot at Elland Road, beating the relegation-battling Whites 3-0 thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a turbulent period for the Blues since the whole ownership situation came into focus, but the performance in Yorkshire brought fresh promise.

Third place is now all-but safe for Tuchel’s men, but they will have to wait to finally play their Premier League fixture with Leicester City.

Here’s why:

Why has Chelsea vs Leicester City been postponed?

Chelsea’s clash with Leicester has been postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel’s men will take on Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday as they look to secure silverware, and it is a repeat of the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season, when Chelsea lost on penalties.

Interestinly, the clash with Leicester was set to take place all the way back in February, but the Carabao Cup final saw it moved.

After Chelsea reached the FA Cup final, the fixture had to be pushed back again from this weekend.

When will the fixture be played?

Chelsea’s clash with Leicester will now be played on Thursday, May 19 at 8pm.

The clash will go ahead just three days before the final round of Premier League fixtures, when the Blues will take on Watford.

The clash is taking place the best part of three months after it’s original scheduled date, but there can be no further delays from here.

And as far as Chelsea are considerned, it may be worth the way, if their meeting with the Foxes earlier this season is anything to go by.