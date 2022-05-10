Liverpool and Chelsea will meet in this Saturday in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

After five rounds, a quarter final and semi final, the FA Cup has finally been whittled down to its’ last two teams.

When the competition began, the likes of Yeovil Town, Ebbsfleet United and Rochdale were all competing to make it to this point and of those lower league sides, it was Kidderminster that managed to keep the dream alive the longest.

The National League North side were finally overcome by West Ham in the fourth round in the final minutes of extra-time.

The Harriers were highlighting what the FA Cup means for English football - teams from all leagues competing and mixing with the top flight, often edging out the bigger boys and creating a refreshing level of dramatics in the sport.

However, the two top flights came in at the third round, which saw Liverpool and Chelsea conquer their subsequent opponents with relative ease - they now find themselves coming head to head once again, in a repeat of February’s Carabao Cup final, for the coveted trophy.

The Blues bagged victories over Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace to seal their place in the final while the Reds were triumphant over Shrewsbury, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

While Chelsea still have work to do to qualify for the Champions League, Liverpool are focusing on not one but three competitions. The Reds have five Premier League fixtures to try and beat Manchester City to the top spot while also preparing for the UEFA Champions League final in just under three weeks.

Mason Mount during Chelsea’s semi final win over Crystal Palace

As both teams gear up for the final of one of England’s most historic tournaments, here is all you need to know ahead of the fixture at Wembley...

When is the FA Cup 2022 final?

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet on Saturday 14 May 2022 at Wembley Stadium, London.

What is the FA Cup 2022 final kick off time?

Kick off is scheduled for 4.45pm BST.

How to watch the FA Cup 2022 final

This year, both ITV and the BBC have rights to show Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Not only will it be shown on BBC One and ITV1 but both services will show the match on their streaming platforms: BBC iPlayer and ITVHub.

The BBC’s commentator for the game will be Steve Wilson, a regular on Match of the Day and long-time veteran of the BBC.

On ITV, Mark Pougatch will be presenting the live action accompanied by Joe Cole, Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

Laura Woods and Robbie Fowler will be pitchside.

Tickets for FA Cup final 2022

Tickets for the FA Cup final are sold via each club’s website.

Chelsea revealed on Monday 9 May that they had an extra 2264 seats, which went on sale later that morning.

Liverpool will release their final allocation of tickets today (Tuesday 10 May) at 2pm BST.

Liverpool vs Chelsea head-to-head

In total, the two sides have met 191 times with Liverpool taking victory on 83 occasions.

In their last two FA Cup fixtures, Chelsea have won both times, but their most recent fixture came in the Carabao Cup where Liverpool won on penalties.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup eight times while Liverpool sit just behind with seven FA Cup final wins.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Odds courtesy of Betfred

Match odds after 90 mins:

Liverpool to win: 21/20

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea to win: 11/4

To lift the trophy: