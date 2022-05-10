Chelsea and Manchester City will fight for the Women’s FA Cup trophy on Sunday 15 May 2022.

Chelsea have not made it into just one FA Cup final, but two. Both men and women’s teams will be playing on the FA Cup final weekend after the women beat Arsenal 2-0 to make it to the last stint of the competition.

This will also be the first time that the Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup will be played on the same weekend.

The Blues will be joined by Manchester City after they cruised past West Ham in the semi final, winning 4-1.

Chelsea’s Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun scored brilliant second half goals to secure the route to Wembley Stadium after struggling in the first half of the game.

The Blues manager, Emma Hayes, said: “We were horrific in the first 20 minutes, we didn’t get our legs going. But once we executed our game plan we stifled them and they struggled. The goal came at the right time, and by the end I thought we completely dominated.”

Current holders Chelsea will head into this weekend hopeful of winning the trophy for the fourth time.

They knocked out the Gunners who, much like their male counterparts, are the most successful side in the competition.

Arsenal Women have won the FA Cup 14 times since it began in 1970, but have lost out to their London rivals twice in their most recent finals.

Ji So-Yun scored her team’s second goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 win

Like their upcoming opponents, Manchester City also have three titles to their name and will hope that run of scoring at least four goals continues into the final stage of the competition.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Women’s FA Cup final …

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet on Sunday 15 May 2022.

What time is the Women’s FA Cup final kick off?

The match is scheduled to start at 2.30pm BST.

Where is the Women’s FA Cup final?

The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium. The Women’s FA Cup final has been played at Wembley since 2014-15 and has seen upwards of 40,000 people attend.

Recently, women’s football has seen an increase in attendance with records being broken in international games and domestic games (Northern Ireland v England and Real Madrid v Barcelona).

With this in mind, there is a strong chance we may see another record being broken for the highest attended Women’s FA Cup final this year.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are now available to buy through the Wembley Stadium website . Children under 16 can go for just £2.50, Concessions (over 65s and Students) will pay £10 while there are two ‘Adult’ categories: £20 and £25.

How to watch on TV

BBC One will have coverage of the Women’s FA Cup final with fans also being able to live stream the fixture through BBC iPlayer

Who is likely to win?

With both teams having three titles, and achieving all three titles in the past seven years, the FA Cup final is set up for a tight and intense finish to the competition.

Chelsea are currently sitting top of the Women’s Super League, having lost just two games all season, while Manchester City have lost five.