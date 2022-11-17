Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo has said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he wants to marry long time partner Georgina Rodríguez “in the future”, however it’s not something that he’s thinking about right now.

His comments come after he and Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy earlier this year.

Ronaldo took to social media to post the news of their devastating loss, which they described as the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, were expecting twins, with their baby girl surviving and providing “us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, may not be as well known as her other half but is the focus of a Netflix docu-series - this is everything you need to know about the Spanish model.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Rodríguez is a Spanish model who was born in Argentina on 27 January 1994. She grew up in the city of Jaca, near the French border, and reportedly moved in with a family in Bristol, England, to work as an au pair.

After studying English in London, Rodríguez switched career paths to pursue modelling and social media influencing.

Georgina Rodriguez on the red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Currently, she has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, and regularly posts pictures and videos of herself working out.

She has also featured on the cover of the Spanish edition of Cosmopolitan, and on the cover of Grazia, Women’s Health Portugal and in Elle Italy as well.

Are Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo married?

Rodríguez and Ronaldo actually aren’t married, but they have been together since 2016.

The two met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez was working as a shop assistant. Talking to AS , Rodríguez recalled being very nervous when she first met the footballer.

She said: “His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited.

“I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me very deeply.

“Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez posing after Ronaldo received the MARCA Leyenda (MARCA Legend) award in Madrid (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

However, entering into a relationship with one of the highest profile footballers in the world wasn’t always plain sailing.

“The situation became unbearable,” Rodríguez told Grazia. “People were chasing me.

“They called me on the phone, reporters came to the boutique pretending to be customers… Little by little I started working behind the counter to curb the aggressive curiosity of the press.

“At one time it was unsustainable: I changed, but still they were all over me. I can’t go out safely because there is always someone who wants to photograph me. That’s why I always have to worry about my safety.”

Ronaldo opened up about the possibility of marriage to Rodríguez in the future in his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

He said that he believed that he and Rodríguez “deserve” to get married after their many years together, but added that “that’s not coming now in my plans”.

He said: “I’m not thinking now about that but I can see in the future I think I deserve, she deserves. But it’s something that’s not coming now in my plans but in the future is yes, I want.”

Do they have children?

Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed their first child together on 12 November 2017, their daughter named Alana Martina.

In October of last year, the couple announced that they were expecting a pair of twins. They announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the ultrasound scans.

He wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.”

However, only the girl survived birth, with a statement from the family reading: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. We are all devastated at this loss and and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo’s other children include his son, Cristiano Jr, who was born on 17 June 2010 in the US and whose mother has never been publicly revealed.

Speaking to E! News about the arrangement, Ronaldo said: “With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son.”

Ronaldo also welcomed twins Eva and Mateo who were born on 8 June 2017, also in the States, through an anonymous surrogate shortly before Rodriguez gave birth to Alana.

What is her Netflix series about?

Rodríguez stars in her own Netflix docu-series called I am Georgina, which Netflix describes as “an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines”.

The series explores all aspects of her life, from the public to the personal.

It has been confirmed that Ronaldo will also make an appearance on the Netflix series (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

“We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties...

“We will get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is,” Netflix says.

The six episode programme dropped on Netflix on Thursday 27 January at 8am.