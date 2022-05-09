A look at everything you need to know about the Erling Haaland transfer situation amid reports Manchester City are on the verge of a deal.

Manchester City are being tipped to complete a move for Erling Haaland in the coming weeks.

The Borussia Dortmund star is being heavily linked with an exit this summer due to a release clause that comes into play ahead of next season.

Haaland is now recognised among the very best players in the world, and there has been interest aplenty.

Almost all of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with the Norwegian, who appears to be rivalling Kylian Mbappe to become the world’s next best player.

City ruled themselves out of the race to sign Haaland last summer, but heading towards this year’s summer window, they are front and centre.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the latest reports?

Sky Germany are reporting that City are ‘close’ to completing a deal to sign Haaland.

According to the report, the 21-year-old has told Dortmund he wants to leave this summer, and City are already making headway.

It’s claimed City CEO Ferran Soriano told Dortmund last week that City are willing to activate the player’s release clause.

Haaland looks increasingly likely to sign for Man City in the summer for less than £70 million.

Haaland release clause

Haaland has a release clause that comes into play for the coming transfer window.

The release clause is believed to be at €75 million (£64.1million) and it is detailed that it must be paid in one upfront payment.

Dortmund signed Haaland from RB Salzburg on a deal worth €20 million (£17million) in 2020.

Career stats

Haaland’s statistics explain why he finds himself rated among the very best strikers in world football.

The 21-year-old earned his move to Dortmund after scoring 17 times in 16 league games for Salzburg, And after making the move to the Bundesliga, he did not disappoint.

Haaland has scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Dortmund and 85 goals in 88 games across all competitions, assisting 23.

This season, Haaland has netted 28 goals in 29 games across all competitions, including 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga games. He netted three goals in as many games in the Champions League.

Salary

According to Goal, Haaland pockets around £132,000 per week currently, totalling around £6.8million per year.

But according to the Daily Mail, Haaland could make as much as £500,000-per-week at City.

That would make him one of the highest earning players in the Premier League, raking in £26million per year.

Salary compared

Haaland’s proposed salary puts him on top of all others in the Premier League.

According to Boardroom, Cristiano Ronaldo pockets around £26.5million per year with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne earns £20.8million per season at City.

The next three in the list are all United players, with David De Gea reportedly earning £19.5million, Jadon Sancho pocketing £18.2million and Raphael Varane bringing in £17.68million.

Two more City players make the top 10, with Raheem Sterling at number seven, earning £20.3million and Jack Grealish reportedly being paid the same amount.