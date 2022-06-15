Here is all you need to know about England women’s Euro 2022 squad announcement.

After scoring 35 goals in their last three matches, England women’s national team will be full of confidence heading into the 2022 Euros.

The tournament is due to take place next month and the Lionnesses will have the homadvantage, with matches to take place across nine cities - Brighton & Hove, Leigh, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield and Southampton.

The last edition, in 2017, saw England thrashed by the Netherlands in the semi-final and they will be looking to redeem themselves as one of the tournament’s favourites.

With the Euro opener rapidly approaching, each team will soon have to submit their 23-player squad.

Here is all we know about England’s announcement...

When will England’s squad be announced?

England are set to reveal their squad at 5pm this afternoon (June 15).

Meanwhile, hot favourites Spain will reveal their roster on June 27, while the side that knocked England out last time, Netherlands, will make the big announcement on May 31.

Every nation must submit their 23-player squad by next Sunday (June 26)

Preliminary squad

Sarina Wiegman announced her provisional squad for the Euros last month (May 17).

The roster included long-term absentees Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby, while Leah Williamson was named as captain.

Meanwhile, Jordan Nobbs failed to make the cut after the Arsenal midfielder was ruled out for the summer with a knee injury.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).