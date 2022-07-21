Here are ten players who, like Man Utd’s Harry Maguire, have suffered the indignity of being booed by their own fanbase.

Pre-season football tours are usually enjoyed by a global fan base as an opportunity to watch their team that they will otherwise not be able to see in the flesh.

Friendlies tend to be easy watching, light-heared affairs, however a portion of Manchester United’s fans used their clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday as a chance to boo captain Harry Maguire.

Despite United enjoying a comfortable 3-1 over the Eagles in Australia, the Melbourne locals were keen to share their feelings towards the centre-back after a difficult Premier League campaign in 2021/22.

Maguire has previously been the subject of abuse during a friendly between England and Ivory Coast, however it appears that wasn’t the end of it.

While many have shared their disgust at the treatment Maguire received by his own fans, it’s certainly not the only time this has happened.

We take a look at ten footballers that have been booed by their own support in the past...

1. Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona Coutinho cost Barcelona a huge chunk of money back in 2013 and so it wasn’t surprising when fans got extremely frustrated with him when he wasn’t performing very well. The Brazilian was heavily booed at the end of the 2018/19 season and soon sealed a loan move to Bayern Munich.

2. Jorginho - Chelsea Jorginho certainly didn’t enjoy a nightmare start to his life at Chelsea and was badly booed when brought on for Ross Barkley in a Europa League tie with Malmo in 2019. Ironically, the midfielder was included in the Europa League Squad of the Season months later.

3. Mauro Icardi - Inter Icardi fell out with Inter’s ultras in 2019 after he had been surrounded by controversy, with the group putting out a statement claiming he ‘cannot be part’ of the club’s future due to his apparent poor attitude and mentality. The forward was very loudly booed when they faced September shortly after, before he joined PSG in the summer.

4. Olivier Giroud - France When Giroud was picked ahead of Karim Benzema for Euro 2016 France fans reacted by booing the striker. Giroud went onto score three goals in the tournament.