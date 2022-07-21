Here are all the details ahead of Manchester United v Aston Villa in this week’s pre-season friendly.

Manchester United are set to face Aston Villa in their third and final pre-season friendly in Australia.

After their 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool in Thailand last week, the Red Devils went on to pick up comfortable victories against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace and are now looking to make it four from four.

United will now face Villa for the first time since their dramatic 2-2 draw in which Philippe Coutinho bagged the equaliser on his debut.

With Erik ten Hag’s side halfway through their pre-season campaign, they will be hoping they can keep up what has been a very impressive summer on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have enjoyed a near perfect pre-season campaign - winning all three opening matches against Walsall, Leeds United and Brisbane Roar, while also not conceding a single goal.

Cameron Archer is currently their leading goal scorer with two and looks to be impressing Steven Gerrard, despite the striker being heavily linked with another loan move to the Championship.

Here are all the details ahead of this weekend’s match...

When is Man United v Aston Villa?

Manchester United will face Aston Villa this Saturday - July 23rd 2022.

The match is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, which is primarily used for Australian rules football and cricket.

Opened only four years ago, the stadium has a total capacity of 61,266 and is expected to be full of local and travelling fans.

What time is kick-off?

The Red Devils’ friendly against Aston Villa is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm local time, which is 10:45 BST.

How to watch Man United v Aston Villa

Just like all of United’s pre-season friendlies, Saturday’s clash will be broadcast live on MUTV.

The stream will be available on the United app and on ManUtd.com and there will also be a pre-match show fans can keep up with prior to kick-off.

MUTV members will also have early access to match highlights, as well as the full match replay.

To watch the match via MUTV, fans will have to subscribe for £7.99 a month or £29.99 a year.

Head-to-head

As previously mentioned, the last time Saturday’s opponents met saw Aston Villa claim a point after going 2-0 down with less than half an hour to go.

Despite failing to claim all three points, United’s record against Villa continues to impress after only losing once in their previous 21 meetings.

The Midlands club did manage to scrape a victory came at Old Trafford last September, meaning they were unbeaten against United in the league this season.

However, their last win prior to that came 13 years ago and saw Gabby Agbonlahor claim the victory for a third-place Villa.

Who are they playing on the first day of the season?

While both teams still have over two weeks remaining of their pre-season campaign, all eyes will be fully focused on their Premier League openers at the start of August.

Aston Villa will begin their season one day earlier on Saturday 6th August as they take on newly promoted AFC Bournemouth on the south coast.

Gerrard’s side will be looking to overcome past results after suffering three successive defeats to the Cherries.