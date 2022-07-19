Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League season with their latest warm up match.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continue this week as they face German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in their latest warm up fixture.

The Reds have already faced fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Crystal Palace as part of their tour of Asia and are getting ready for their first competitive fixture on July 30 when they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first of two friendlies against Red Bull GmbH owned sides prior to facing Austria’s RB Salzburg next week.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including the date, venue, kick off time, early team news and how to watch the action in the UK:

RB Leipzig v Liverpool date and venue

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig on Thursday, July 21 2022 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

With a 47,000 plus capacity it is the largest football stadium in the former East Germany and was officially opened in 2004.

As well as being the home ground for RB Leipzig it has also hosted international football matches for the German men’s side as well as music concerts for the likes of Tina Turner, Paul McCartney and Coldplay.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool UK kick off time

RB Leipzig v Liverpool is due to kick off at 6:15pm (BST).

Leipzig operates on Central European Time (CET) which is one hour ahead of the UK during British Summer Time.

That means the match kicks off at 7:15pm local time.

Is RB Leipzig v Liverpool on TV?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool will be available to watch on TV but only on LFCTV.

The subscription is available to Sky customers on channel 425 and on Freeview, TalkTalk and BT on channel 95 or on FreeSat on 252.

The channel requires an extra subscription fee.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream

The match can also be streamed via LFCTV Go.

Details on how to sign up for LFCTV can be found HERE.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota remains out of Liverpool’s pre-season warm up matches while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to miss Thursday’s match with a ham string problem.

As for Allison, the goalkeeper is back doing light training following an abdominal problem but will not feature in the match against RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp has named starting line ups of mixed experience in their past two pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace with first team regulars playing alongside up and coming talents.

The Reds are expected to name a similar line up on Thursday.

Liverpool pre-season results

After losing their first pre-season match 4-0 to Manchester United at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand the Reds were able to bounce back with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last Friday.

The all Premier League clash took place at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah scoring the goals.