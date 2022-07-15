The two Premier League sides go head-to-head at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang in a pre-season warm up match.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly match in Singapore on Friday, July 15.

The Reds lost their last warm-up game to Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand while the Eagles won a bounce game against EFL Championship side Millwall 5-4 last Saturday at their training ground.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side had the better of both meetings between the two sides in the 2021/22 Premier League season as they won 3-0 at Anfield in September and 3-1 at Selhurst Park in January.

They are due to meet in competitive action in the second round of Premier League fixtures this season, one month today on August 15 at Anfield.

Here is everything you need to know about the Singapore friendly including when and where it’s being played, what time it will kick off in the UK and how to watch the action:

Where is Liverpool v Crystal Palace being played?

The Singapore National Stadium in Kallang will host the friendly match between the two Premier League sides.

The 55,000-seat facility serves as the home stadium of the Singapore national football team, and is the centrepiece of the Singapore Sports Hub project—a sports and recreation district that also incorporates nearby Singapore Indoor Stadium and other new event venues.

It was first opened in June 2014 and the first football match held at the stadium was a friendly between a Singapore Selection XI and Juventus.

What time does Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick off in the UK

The match will kick-off at 1.35pm UK time.

The UK is currently operating on British Summer Time (BST) while Singapore observes Singapore Standard Time all year round.

Singapore Standard Time is seven hours ahead of BST, meaning Liverpool v Crystal Palace will be kicking off at 8:35pm local times.

Is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on LFCTV.

The subscription is available to Sky customers on channel 425 and on Freeview, TalkTalk and BT on channel 95 or on FreeSat on 252.

The channel requires an extra subscription fee.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace live stream

The match can also be streamed via LFCTV Go while Crystal Palace fans can catch the action on Palace TV+.

Details on how to sign up for LFCTV can be found HERE.

Details on how to sign up for Palace TV+ can be found HERE.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Diogo Jota missed Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Thailand and is not expected to feature against Crystal Palace as he undergoes fitness tests following a setback.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also an injury doubt.

For Crystal Palace, several first team players are missing and their team is expected to heavily feature younger stars.

Marc Guehi, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Christian Benteke, Will Hughes and Cheikhou Kouyate are just some of the first team players who have not made the trip to Thailand.