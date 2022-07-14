Here is everything we know about the shirt number that Raheem Sterling could wear at Chelsea.

After weeks of negotiations between Chelsea and Manchester City, the west London club have finally confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling.

The England international has penned a five-year deal with the Blues - their first deal of the summer transfer window - and has linked up with his new teammates in the US after his transfer was made official in LA.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Chelsea yet to get their pre-season campaign underway, Sterling could be available for both fixtures in the US against Club America and Charlotte.

Following his move to London, Sterling said: “I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

“I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here. I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

How much have Chelsea paid for Raheem Sterling?

Despite Manchester City paying Liverpool £49 million for Sterling, Chelsea have paid around the same price seven years later.

The winger joins the Blues in an initial £47.5m rising to £50m with add-ons.

For City, they have managed to recoup a transfer fee for Sterling, despite his contract expiring next summer when he could have left the Etihad Stadium for nothing.

How much will Raheem Sterling get paid?

Raheem Sterling will be Chelsea’s highest earner following his switch to Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old is set to earn a whopping £310,000-a-week with his new club - replacing N’Golo Kante as their highest paid player.

He will also become one off the biggest earners in the whole of the Premier League, raking in around around the same as his former City teammate Jack Grealish.

It was reported that Sterling was previously on between £200,000-250,000-a-week with the Premier League champions.

What shirt number could Raheem Sterling wear?

Raheem Sterling has spent the last seven years of his career with Man City wearing the number 7 shirt.

However, Kante currently occupies that number and, despite speculation surrounding his future, it seems very unlikely that Sterling would take the midfielder’s number.

Other numbers that he has previously sported are 11 in his time with the Liverpool U21s, as well as 31 with the senior team. However, once again both numbers taken by Timo Werner and Malang Sarr respectively.

The departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter has left the all-important number 9 free, though it seems unlikely that the forward will take up that position on the pitch - and it may also come as a relief to fans who believe the number is cursed at Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps the most likely new shirt number for the England ace is 17.