A number of top quality players dropped out the Premier League last season, as Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were relegated to the second tier.

With the Premier League campaign rapidly approaching, three newly promoted teams will join us - taking the place of a trio of less fortunate sides.

Burnley, Watford and Norwich all endured particularly difficult 2021/22 campaigns - all sacking one (or in Watford’s case, multiple) managers, but still failing to turn around their fortunes and secure their Premier League status for another season.

Despite disappointing years for each of the clubs, they all still had a select few players that managed to shine despite the overall struggles of their respective sides.

As the top tier clubs look to snap up some bargains, there’s every chances that a number of these players will be given a route back to the Premier League this summer.

Here is our best XI made up of players who were relegated last season...

Nick Pope

Picking a goalkeeper from the three relegated teams should be a very difficult challenge, however one player that easily stands out is Pope.

Despite finishing in 18th place, the Clarets conceded less goals than ten other teams in the league and the England international was one of their top performers during an otherwise disappointing season.

As a result, Pope earned himself a big move back to the Premier League with Newcastle United and is likely to start the season as their number one.

Max Aarons

Max Aarons has arguably been too good for Norwich City for years and it is very surprising that he is remained with the club for as long as he has.

The right-back has stood out for the Canaries during their recent stints in the top tier but struggles to impress with such a weak team around him.

Aarons is definitely too good for the Championship and Manchester United and Arsenal have previously been linked with the 22-year-old.

James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski has been a solid member of Burnley’s defence in recent years and has been a key part in keeping them up before last season.

Despite their struggles, the Clarets have always had a pretty strong defence and Tarkowski has been the main man in the middle for them.

The England international has previously been linked with a host of Premier League clubs but their relegation has finally led him to depart the club and join Everton on a free transfer.

Ben Mee

Ben Mee was the second half of a decent parternship alongside Tarkowski, with the defender taking up a temporary coaching role following Sean Dyche’s departure.

While not particularly eye-catching, the duo could do a good job for many top tier sides with their no nonsense approach to defending.

Following their drop down to the Championship, Mee confirmed his exit from Turf Moor after ten years with the club.

The 32-year-old is yet to find a new team, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to return and help another Premier League side fight relegation.

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams joined Norwich City on loan from Manchester United in the search for more game time, however the Canaries’ relegation put a huge dampener on his first ‘proper’ season in senior football.

The full-back definitely has potential and, while he’s probably not good enough for the Red Devils, can certainly shine for another club competing in the Premier League.

Southampton are one side that have been linked with Williams recently as they look to bolster their defence, with Tino Livramento set to be sidelined until the new year.

Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill joined Burnley from Bristol City for around £9 million in 2020 and has now been linked with a host of clubs in a potential eight-figure transfer.

The midfielder has impressed for most of his time at Turf Moor and racked up more interceptions than any other player in the Premier League last season.

The Clarets’ relegation now means Brownhill could return to the Premier League, with West Ham, Everton, Leicester, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford and Southampton all keen on securing his services.

Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko’s move to Watford last summer was a real coup for the Hornets, and he was definitely one of the better players in a weak, unexperienced squad.

The Frenchman wasn’t quite as bad as a majority of his teammates but failed to prevent Hornets’ inevitable relegation to the Championship.

Sissoko jumped ship earlier this summer, returning to France with Nantes.

Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour was one of the division’s brightest prospects as he headed on loan to Norwich last summer, however he failed to impress whilst at Carrow Road.

The Scotland international managed 21 starts for the Canaries but couldn’t replicate the exciting form that he had shown glimpses of for Chelsea.

His disappointing spell in Norfolk definitely doesn’t mean he’s a bad player though and he can undoubtedly perform much better for a different team in the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr first caught the eye of the big clubs during Watford’s last stint in the Premier League, where he scored five goals and assisted another four in his first season in England.

Liverpool were thought to be interested in signing the Senegal international, however it came as a surprise when Sarr remained at Watford for their campaign in the Championship.

It seems unlukely that he will remain in the second tier with the Hornets again, but whether he can capture the attention of high profile suitors who have been interested in the past remains to be seen.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis is another Watford star that impressed during his first season in England, after joining the club from Club Brugge last summer.

Despite the Hornets’ terrible season, the 24-year-old managed 10 goals and six assists in the league and without him, the Hertfordshire club could have been down a lot earlier than they were.

Unsurprisingly, Dennis’ form for Watford has attracted a lot of attention, with many clubs wanting to take advantage of their relegation.

Both West Ham and Everton are reportedly chasing the striker ahead of the new season.

Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet was a real shock signing for Burnley last summer and he quickly proved that he was simply too good for the struggling Premier League side.

Following a €15 million move to Turf Moor, the Ivorian scored nine goals in 26 appearances and played a huge role in almost remaining in the Premier League.