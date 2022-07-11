Assembling the dream Fantasy Premier League side can see your funds vanish pretty quickly, but we’ve got some bargain midfield picks to get the most out of your budget.

With less than a month to go until the Premier League campaign kicks off, fans are flocking to the FPL app to built their perfect squad.

Millions of people play Fantasy Premier League every season as they look compete with their friends, family and the worldwide public to see who can build up the most points.

Every player’s new price has now been revealed and supporters are beginning to snap up the game’s biggest stars.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Heung-min Son are some of the most popular players and will pretty much guarantee you points, however they will take up a huge chunk of your budget at the same time.

While the most expensive players are likely to improve your chances throughout the season, there also a number of cheap alternatives that could prove to be real bargains.

We are taking an in-depth look at the best hidden gems in each position to make sure your FPL team is looking its best.

After exploring the defence last week, today we are looking at the midfield:

Michael Olise - £5.5 million

Crystal Palace snapped up Michael Olise from Reading last summer and the midfielder made a huge impact on the Premier League.

The Eagles have adopted an exciting, youthful approach under Patrick Vieira and Olise is right at the heart of his plans, showing exactly why the Frenchman bought him last season.

The 20-year-old made 26 appearances in the Premier League following his move to the capital, scoring twice and assisting five goals.

Olise is one of the most exciting young stars in the English top tier and it seems guaranteed that he will continue to improve across the 2022/23 campaign.

While the France youth international won’t get you as many points as the likes of Salah and Kane, his goals and assists might make it worth it for only £5.5m.

Alexis Mac Allister - £5.5 million

Alexis Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, however it wasn’t until last season that he started to reveal his true talent to the Seagulls fans.

The 23-year-old made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season and bagged five goals and two assists.

The Argentina international continued to improve throughout the campaign and very much caught the eye of supporters, suggesting he could be in for an even better season this time round.

Many FPL users have already named Mac Allister as the surprise package for their squad and it is certainly a possibility.

Yoane Wissa - £5.5 million

After a Championship season that saw the likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo shine, Brentford snapped up Yoane Wissa for £8.5 million following their promotion to the top tier back in 2021.

The Bees have a thing for bringing in unknown talents from around Europe and turning them into something special and Wissa has already proved to be a positive signing for the London club.

Brentford spent a chunk of last season towards the bottom of the table, however the 25-year-old bagged seven goals and impressed in his first season in English football.

If Thomas Frank’s side can have another good campaign then Wissa could improve his goal record and may prove to be a steal for FPL players.

The addition of Wissa would also allow you to include an extra attacker, as while he is labelled a midfielder in the game, he is often part of the Bees’ front three.

Bruno Guimarães - £6 million

Bruno Guimaraes was the first of Newcastle United’s ‘major’ signings following last year’s takeover, however he struggled to worm his way into the starting line-up at first due to the Magpies’ brilliant form.

As soon as the Brazilian was handed a chance from the start, he shone and quickly became a fans’ favourite.

Bruno made eleven starts in the league for the Magpies, scoring five goals and assisting another in the process.

With a full pre-season on Tyneside under his belt, the 24-year-old could excel in the upcoming campaign and is likely to be a key part of an expected impressive season from Newcastle.

Bruno is a goalscoring midfielder and could be a much cheaper alternative to his counterparts from the Big Six clubs.

James Ward-Prowse - £6.5 million

James Ward-Prowse made his senior debut for Southampton over ten years ago and has become one of their most important players, while also catching the eye of England fans.

While the 27-year-old is a brilliant all-round midfielder, one aspect of his game that is most talked about is his superb free-kick ability.

Ward-Prowse has an unbelievable right foot and has been mentioned among the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best free-kick takers in the world right now.

The midfielder’s goalscoring ability saw him have one of his finest seasons for Southampton last time out, scoring ten goals and assisting another five.