Here are some of the best and funniest team names for your Fantasy Premier League.

As the new Premier League season rapidly approaches, a majority of clubs have now revealed their Fantasy Premier League prices.

It is almost time for the FPL season to restart so players can once again create their new teams and pick from the extraordinary depth of talent to add to their squad.

While it can be very difficult to fit in 15 players that will pick up the points you need, perhaps one of the most time consuming aspects of the game is giving your team a name.

Here’s how you can change your FPL team name as well as a selection of the best and most funny names to inspire the troops over the ups and downs of the Premier League season.

How can I change my FPL team name?

As well as changing your squad, captain, vice captain, making transfers or trades, and deciding when best to play your chips, FPL users can also change their team name.

So if you quickly typed something in the glaring empty box and want an upgrade don’t worry - it can be changed quickly and easily to something which better suits your team.

Once logged into your Fantasy Premier League account, all you have to do is find the My Details page where the option of changing your team name will be displayed at the top of the page.

This can be done by clicking on the ‘Help’ tab across the top of the ‘Fantasy’ page.

Under the FAQ tab and eight rows down is the commonly asked question ‘How do I change my team name, my team kit or the team I support?’.

Click on that drop down menu and then the ‘team details’ link which will take you to the right place to make those appropriate changes to your team name, kit or supported team.

What is a good FPL team name?

A team name has to be less than 20 characters in length, so there’s not much room to play with when deciding on your team name.

There is also a polite reminder for users to think carefully before entering your team name.

“Teams with names that are deemed inappropriate or offensive may result in your account being deleted. Please refer to the Terms & Conditions of entry for more information,” it states.

Classic FPL team names

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

• Murder on Zidane’s Floor

• ABCDE FC

• Obi One Kenobi Nil

• Cesc and the City

• Le Saux Solid Crew

• Dzeko and the Bunnymen

• Men Behaving Chadli

• Giroud Awakening

• Lingardium Leviosa

• Lallana Del Rey

• Lallanas in Pyjamas

• Show Me The Mane

• Lads on Toure

• Who Ate All Depays?

• Moves Like Xhaka

• Slumdog Mignolet

• Muller Reus Corner

FPL names based on current players

• Back of the Neto

• Yes Ndidi

• Smith Rowe Your Boat

• We Don’t Talk About Bruno

• Groß Misconduct

• Judy Haaland

• Kinder Mbeumo

• Cobra Kai Havertz

• Cancelo Culture

• Blazinchenko Squad

• Saka Potatoes

• Haven’t Jota Clue

• Cheesy Iheanachos

• Olise Like a Sunday Morning

• Under My Cucurella

• Earth, Wind & Maguire

• Stranger Ings

• Hotel? Thiago

• Bangers and Rashford

• McGinn and Tonic

• Klopps and Robbos

• Haalandaise Sauce

• Singing In Va Rane

• Rice Rice Bebe

FPL names based on clubs

• Inter Yermam

• AC a little silhouetto of Milan

• Champagne SuperRovers

• Borussia Teeth

• Sexandthe City

• Imaginary Madrid

• Bilbao Baggins