Here is how NationalWorld rated each Premier League club’s first month of the summer transfer window.
With less than four weeks to go until Crystal Palace and Arsenal get the Premier League campaign underway, we have also now enjoyed exactly a month of transfers.
Since the summer transfer window opened on July 10, the Premier League has welcomed some of the world’s most exciting players to England, while others have said their goodbyes.
Many clubs have acted fast and have delved deep into the transfer market as they look to enjoy a successful 2021/22 campaign, while others are yet to make their moves after a difficult start to the summer.
As we almost reach the halfway point of one of the most dramatic transfer windows in recent years, we have ranked how each Premier League club has done in the first month (from worst to best)...
1. Manchester United
Man United were set for a huge overhaul this summer but have so far been extremely underwhelming. While Tyrell Malacia could be a good signing for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending departure and the release of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic etc has left them looking very vulnerable.
2. Wolves
Wolves have struggled with squad depth for a number of years in the Premier League and are in need of bolsting their squad with more Premier League experience, whilst also adding more of an attacking threat. However, Hee-chan Hwang is so far there only arrival and I think they could struggle if they don’t make a number of signings.
3. Everton
Everton have so far done well to avoid overspending on players that end up being flops, like they have so often done. However, the Toffees are in need of a complete overhaul but have only managed to bring in James Tarkowski on a free so far. While the defender is a good addition, they need to act faster in order to improve on a very disappointing campaign. The departure of Richarlison can’t be ignored either, with the Brazilian playing a very important role in their surivival last season.
4. Chelsea
Chelsea are nearing a deal for Raheem Sterling and look likely to become very active before August’s deadline day, however so far they have been disappointing. They have practically no defence left after departures from Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could also be on their way out. The Blues will probably look in much better shape by the time the season starts, however they are currently looking rather weak.