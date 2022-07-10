3. Everton

Everton have so far done well to avoid overspending on players that end up being flops, like they have so often done. However, the Toffees are in need of a complete overhaul but have only managed to bring in James Tarkowski on a free so far. While the defender is a good addition, they need to act faster in order to improve on a very disappointing campaign. The departure of Richarlison can’t be ignored either, with the Brazilian playing a very important role in their surivival last season.