Our sports reporters discuss the biggest talking points ahead of another busy week of business for Premier League clubs.

The summer transfer window has already seen clubs across English football’s top flight complete a number of high profile deals.

Manchester City’s capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez have been the two biggest to date but there are still several weeks left before the window shuts.

In our latest FootballTalk transfer special, football writer’s Martyn Simpson and Molly Burke discuss Leeds United and Naewcaslte United as well as making some early predictions for how the 2022/23 Premier League season could develop.

Can Leeds United replace Raphinha and Leeds United?

First up it’s Leeds United, who have already sold Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for a fee around £45m.

It now looks like Raphinha could be the next high profile star from the Yorkshire side to depart with a move to Barcelona expected to be confirmed soon.

Jesse Marsch has already been busy bringing in new faces but will it be enough to fill the gaps left by their departing stars?

Has Newcastle’s first summer window under new ownership lived up to the hype?

Next up we discuss Newcastle United who are in the midst of their first summer transfer window since being taken over by the Saudi Arabia backed consortium.

The likes of Kyllian Mbappe were linked with moves to the now mega-rich St James’ Park side but their business hasn’t quite reached those heights - yet.

They have signed Sven Bottman and Nick Pope so far but are those deals enough to live up to the lofty expectations of the support?

How would the Premier League table look if the window closed now and the season began?

Finally, although it’s still very early doors we’ve decided to predict how the 2022/23 season could finish up if the window slammed shut today and the season got underway.

Who would be fighting for the title and the Champions League places and who would be struggling in the relegation battle?