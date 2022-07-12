The best Fantasy Premier League bargain forwards to buy ahead of the 2022/23 season

Here are our favourite Fantasy Premier League bargain attackers this season.

With millions of people already getting started with their Fantasy Premier League squad this season, we have decided to help you out to ensure you get as many points as possible.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are some of the most popular players in the game and will guarantee you plenty of goals and assists, however they will take out a huge bite of your budget and leave you searching for the scraps to make up your 15-man squad.

In order to avoid running out of money to finish your team, you may have to look to some cheaper alternatives.

After previously exploring both defensive and midfield options, we are completing this series by looking at four bargain forwards:

Joe Gelhardt - £5.5 million

Leeds United fans were gutted when star striker Patrick Bamford missed out on a majority of last season, however for Joe Gelhardt it was the perfect opportunity to show effective he can be in the starting line-up.

The young striker’s appearances mostly came from the bench, starting only five matches, but he bagged two goals and two assists in the process.

Gelhardt was one of few shining lights for United in a very difficult season and he showed exactly what he is capable of and played a vital role in keeping them up.

While his first goal came in a defeat to Chelsea, his second was a last gasp winner against Norwich that arguably saved their Premier League status.

With a full pre-season campaign to impress Jesse Marsch, the 20-year-old will be preparing for a big season in which he will look to feature more heavily for the Whites.

As one of the cheapest forwards on the game, Gelhardt’s potential is definitely a good enough reason to include him in your team:

Bryan Mbeumo - £6 million

When Brentford won promotion to the Premier League last year, Ivan Toney was the name on everyone on everyone’s lips after he bagged a mighty 31 goals in the Championship.

While the striker has continued to impress in the top tier, Bryan Mbeumo also enjoyed a successful season and played an important role in the Bees’ midtable finish.

The forward bagged four goals and seven goals in the Premier League season - an impressive return for his first time in the top tier.

Given Thomas Frank’s time were expected to endure a tough time, Mbeumo performed particularly well and made up an excellent front three alongside Toney and Yoane Wissa.

While he isn’t a world beater, at only 22 years old Mbeumo could definitely improve next season and could be a good addition at only £6 million.

Brennan Johnson - £6 million

Brennan Johnson has attracted a mountain of interest this year after he helped Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League with his double in the play-offs.

The winger scored 18 goals and assisted another 10 in the Championship last time out and it was believed he would make a move elsewhere, with the likes of West Ham and Brentford interested.

However, Johnson committed his future to the newly promoted side and will be desperate to make his mark on the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is likely to thrive off the challenge of playing in the top tier and it would very surprising if he doesn’t perform as well as expected this season.

Julian Alvarez - £6.5m

Julian Alvarez is the most expensive striker of our bargains, however if he is as good as expected then Man City fans could be in for an exciting season.

The Argentina international scored 20 goals and assisted another 12 last year for River Plate and, with Gabriel Jesus leaving for Arsenal, he is likely to play backup to Erling Haaland.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is likely to play a huge role in their Champions League campaign and Pep Guardiola could use Alvarez as a rotation player in the league.