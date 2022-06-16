Here is all we know about this year’s Golden Boy award, following the shortlist release.

Tuttosport have released their 100-player shortlist for the highly anticipated 2022 Golden Boy award, with a number of Premier League stars among the nominations.

The award selects the best performing under 21 player of the year and often shows a lot of promise for the winner, with many past holders going on to become some of football’s biggest stars.

When is the winner revealed?

The official date for the award ceremony hasn’t been confirmed.

However, it is usually in the latter months of the year, with Pedri picking up the award in November 2021.

2022 Golden Boy nominees

Current holder Pedri is once again up for the award after a successful year for Barcelona.

Ten Premier League starlets have been nominated for the award - Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga (Manchester United), Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool), Fabio Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves), Yan Couto (Man City), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds), Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton) and Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham).

Meanwhile, England has four representatives among the nominees in Elliott, Gelhardt, Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Noni Madueke (PSV), while Bologna’s Aaron Hickey is the sole Scottish representative.

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma)

Lucien Agoume (Inter)

Anouar Ait El Hadj (Anderlecht)

Janis Antiste (Spezia)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Stipe Biuk (HNK Hajduk Split)

Edoardo Bove (Roma)

Jayden Braaf (Borussia Dortmund)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Mohamed-Ali Cho (Angers)

Francisco Conceicao (Porto)

Yan Couto (Manchester City)

Mohamed Daramy (Ajax)

Amar Dedic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

Diego Moreira (Benfica)

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Radu Dragusin (Juventus)

Hugo Ekitike (Reims)

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United)

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter)

Maxime Esteve (Montpellier)

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Fabio Silva (Wolves)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds)

Wilfried Gnonto (Zurich)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Malo Gusto (Lyon)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Henrique Araujo (Benfica)

Aaron Hickey (Bologna)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)

Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig)

Joelson Fernandes (Sporting CP)

Isak Bergmann Johannesson (Copenhagen)

Nemanja Jovic (Partizan Belgrade)

Arnaud Kalimuendo (Paris Saint-Germain)

Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg)

Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund)

Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton)

Isaac Lihadji (Lille)

Castello Lukeba (Lyon)

Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven)

Eliot Matazo (Monaco)

Nathanael Mbuku (Reims)

Fabio Miretti (Juventus)

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Yunus Musah (Valencia)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Cher Ndour (Benfica)

Luca Netz (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich)

Nico (Barcelona)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Becir Omeragic (Zurich)

Simone Pafundi (Udinese)

Matias Palacios (Basel)

Paulo Bernardo (Benfica)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Yeremi Pino (Villarreal)

Devyne Rensch (Ajax)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)

Rodrigo Ribeiro (Sporting CP)

Luka Romero (Lazio)

Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim)

Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)

Cisse Sandra (Club Brugge)

Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Benjamin Sesko (Reb Bull Salzburg)

Brandon Soppy (Udinese)

Matias Soule (Juventus)

Filip Stevanovic (Manchester City)

Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Tomas Suslov (Groningen)

Jan Thielmann (Koln)

Tiago Tomas (Sporting CP)

Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich)

Destiny Udogie (Hellas Verona)

Maarten Vandevoordt (Genk)

Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg)

Elye Wahi (Montpellier)

Illya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

Past winners

Beginning in 2003, Tuttosport have often been on the ball with their previous winners, with some going on to win Ballon d’Ors, Champions League and league titles.

Premier League winners include Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Raheem Sterling.