Chelsea fans should be thrilled at the prospect of seeing Raheem Sterling in a Chelsea shirt this season.

After a turbulent season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans were able to relax as the summer began and Todd Boehly took over the reins.

It looked like they were set for an exciting transfer window as they were soon linked with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a month later and the Blues had said goodbye to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also be on their way out.

Meanwhile, until yesterday they had failed to bring in any new signings to an increasingly sparse squad.

Chelsea have now finally announced the arrival of Raheem Sterling in a £47.5 million deal from Manchester City and there is hope that it will kick start an enjoyable summer for Blues fans.

The 27-year-old has become Chelsea’s highest earner with a whopping £310,000-a-week salary - bringing with it plenty of pressure and concern over whether he will make up his six-figure wage packet.

Despite criticism from City supporters in the latter stages of his time in Manchester, Sterling’s stats show no reason why he would flop at Stamford Bridge.

As a young fresh-faced winger, Sterling took a couple of years to find his feet at the Etihad but continued to excel under Pep Guardiola.

The winger has a double figure goal tally in each of his past five seasons and also reached 10 assists on two occasions.

He has also had a positive impact in the Champions League too, scoring 24 goals in 68 appearances in the Europe for City.

In recent years, Chelsea have bolstered their attack with some very exciting names and more often than not they seem to disappoint - Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Alvaro Morata and Timo Werner to name a few.

The west London fanbase may have some varying opinions on Sterling’s arrival, however he is one of the few attackers they have been brought in that has already proved himself in the Premier League - and in some style.

The England international appeared to have dropped down the pecking order for much of last season, another victom of Pep Guardiola’s rotation policty, but still managed to claim 18 goal contributions in the league - a tally only Mason Mount could better from the Chelsea squad.

Mount and Sterling’s international relationship could also be another factor in the winger’s impending success, with the duo often teaming up to great effect during England’s near-victories in both the World Cup and the Euros.

While it is clear that Sterling to Chelsea is a great first signing for new owner Todd Boehly, it is also a brilliant move for the player too - and not just because he will be raking in millions.

Given the quality of players that feature for City under Guardiola, the club and the fans have very high standards and it was often they thought that Sterling did not meet them.

While Sterling certainly isn’t perfect and would make mistakes on the pitch, the talent of the attackers that surrounded him made the fans underappreciate how brilliant he actually is.

Maybe he did decline slightly towards the end, but it was never because he wasn’t good enough.

After a hugely successful spell in Manchester, it was time to leave for a new adventure and Sterling can finally start afresh and is likely to have a much more important role in Chelsea’s time than in City’s.

If he can impress at Stamford Bridge then he can work wonders under Thomas Tuchel.

Not to mention that, after 12 years, he is finally able to return to his home city of London and perhaps that will give him a boost on the pitch too.

Sterling has an unbelievable wealth of experience and success in the Premier League and has come under extreme pressure and criticism during his career - probably more than many stars in the top tier.