Chelsea and Arsenal will continue their American pre-season tours with a London derby in Florida.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are in the midst of ongoing transfer sagas as the Gunners close in on signing Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko while the Blues are edging closer to confirming the £55m Jules Kounde.

However, while the Arsenal and Chelsea management back home are focusing on how to best build up their squad ahead of what will be an exceptionally busy 2022/23 season, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel have their attentions turned to their pre-season fixtures.

Raheem Sterling made his first appearance in royal blue in Chelsea’s recent fixture against Charlotte FC after making the move from Manchester City.

It was, however, a match to forget for the striker as the Blues were punished 5-3 in penalties by the Queen City MLS outfit.

The £47.5m arrival from City made his spot kick but it was fellow England teammate Conor Gallagher who missed his and gave Charlotte FC a famous win for their supporters to savour.

Gabriel Jesus collides with Antonio Carlos of Orlando city

Arsenal however, have enjoyed a much more fruitful tour with wins over Nurnberg, Everton and most recently a 3-1 victory over Orlando City.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea’s pre-season friendly as they take on each other:

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

The two London clubs will face each other in a pre-season friendly and Florida Cup final match on Sunday 24 July 2022.

The Camping World Stadium will host the meet-up. It was first opened in 1936 and has been known as the Tangerine Bowl and Florida Citrus Bowl.

It is owned and run by the City of Orlando and has a capacity of between 19,500 and 65,000, depending on the type of event being held.

What time is Arsenal v Chelsea kick off?

The kick off time is scheduled for 1am BST.

Florida has mutliple time zones but Orlando is five hours behind the UK so the match will take place at 8pm local time on Saturday 23 July 2022.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea

The match will not be available to watch on BT Sport or Sky, but both clubs will show live streams of the match on their club websites.

Coverage on both the Arsenal and Chelsea TV sites will begin at 12.30am BST.

Who are in the squads?

Four players have been removed from Chelsea’s first-team pre-season training squad ahead of their most recent fixtures.

Armando Broja - who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United - and Tino Anjorin have both flown home while Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale have linked up with the U-23 squads.

The players left in the squad are:

Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Eduoard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christain Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal