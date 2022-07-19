Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will be the first female to feature on the cover of FIFA

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 is coming soon - and it promises to be the most complete version of the game to date.

The biggest-selling football video game world wide is expected to break new boundaries with the cover of the game featuring men’s and women’s football stars for the first time.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate edition will feature PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr on the global cover.

Mbappe was in formidable form for PSG last season, winning the Golden Boot in Ligue 1 and claiming the fourth Ligue 1 title of his career.

Kerr enjoyed an excellent season in the Women’s Super League, picking up the Golden Boot and also being named the FWA Women’s Footballer of the year.

This game will also mark the final game collaboration between EA Sports and FIFA ending a 30-year partnership which started in 1993. Starting from July 2023, EA Sports will be launching EA Sports FC which will take the place of the football- based video game.

Sam Kerr will be on the cover of FIFA 23. (Getty Images)

When will the FIFA 23 trailer be released?

The trailer for FIFA 23 will be released at 9am on Wednesday 20 July 2022.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

Although little is known as of yet it is speculated that FIFA 23 will be released in the autumn of 2022. If EA Sports sticks to a Friday release in the final week of September we can expect it to become available on 30 September 2022.

Since FIFA Football 2003 every game has been released either in the last week of September or the first week in October, with early access reserved for the middle of September.

Last year FIFA 22 was released October 1, with the game available on September 27 to those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition.

How to pre order FIFA 23

A date is yet to be announced regarding pre-order for FIFA 23. In previous instalments of the series the pre-order date has been released on the same day as the trailer.

When it is available fans will be able to pre-order the game directly on the EA Sports website.

FIFA 23 player rating predictions

Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the Balon d’Or. (Getty Images)

The official FIFA 23 ratings will be revealed when the game is released in autumn 2022. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the most elite players in FIFA for the last 15 years with the pair battling it out for 1st and 2nd place.

It is predicted that this will be the first game in 15 years where neither Messi or Ronaldo top the ratings. The last time this occurred was in 2007, when a 20-year-old Wayne Rooney topped the charts with a rating of 92.

It is expected that Messi’s PSG team mate, Mbappe will top the ratings. The French superstar, 23, won the Ligue 1 player of the year for the third consecutive season and won his fourth league title in the process.

Mbappe won’t be the only one staking a claim to be the top star in FIFA 23, with a number of elite competitors challenging him for the crown.

Robert Lewandowski completed a sensational transfer to Barcelona this summer following a formidable season in front of goal for Bayern Munich.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the Polish striker was the top scorer in The Bundesliga with 35 goals from 34 appearances, he also helped Bayern Munich to their tenth consecutive title.

Another contender for the crown will be French striker Karim Benzema. He is the outstanding favourite with Sky Bet to win the Balon d’Or with odds of 1/25.

The French international enjoyed another successful season in the Spanish capital, scoring 27 goals from 32 appearances in the league to help Real Madrid to the league title.

He also enjoyed an incredible campaign in the Champions League where he was the top scorer with 15 goals.