Here are all the details about the FIFA 22 Team of the Seasons - with some yet to be released.

Domestic leagues around Europe have come to a conclusion in recent weeks, with Manchester City, AC Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all being crowned champions.

Each country have seen a number of stars break through and enjoy exceptional campaigns, while many of the usual suspects have continued to impress.

Following the end of the season, football fans and keen gamers eagerly wait for FIFA to announce their team of the seasons and reveal the individual player cards that you are able to play with on the video game.

The Eredivisie was the first team to be unveiled, followed by the EFL, Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga earlier this month. Ligue 1 and Serie A’s squads are still yet to be unveiled.

Here are all the details of this year’s FIFA 22 Team of the Seasons...

When are the FIFA 22 TOTS released?

Eredivisie TOTS - April 29th 2022

Premier League TOTS - May 6th 2022

EFL TOTS - May 8 2022

Bundesliga TOTS - May 13th 2022

La Liga TOTS - May 19th 2022

Ligue 1 TOTS - May 27th 2022

Serie A TOTS - June 3rd 2022

Ultimate TOTS - June 10th 2022

All the TOTS so far

Eredivisie

Lars Unnerstall (FC Twente) - 87

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) - 88

Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar) - 88

Jurrien Timber (Ajax) - 90

Ibrahima Sangare (PSV) - 92

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) - 95

Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord) - 91

Cody Gakpo (PSV) - 90

Antony (Ajax) - 91

Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) - 89

Sebastien Haller (Ajax) - 91

Premier League

Alisson(Liverpool) - 95

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 92

Joao Cancelo (Man City) - 95

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 96

Ruben Dias (Man City) - 95

Rodri (Man City) - 90

Declan Rice (West Ham) - 92

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 96

Bruno Fernandes (Man United) - 93

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 96

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 91

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 95

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) - 97

EFL

Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) - 88

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) - 89

Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) - 90

Jon Guthrie (Northampton) - 90

Kal Naismith (Luton) - 88

Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham) - 89

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) - 88

Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) - 91

John Swift (Reading) - 90

Will Keane (Wigan) - 89

Harry Wilson (Fulham) - 93

Scott Twine (MK Dons) - 92

Dom Telford (Newport County) - 88

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) - 91

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 94

Bundesliga

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 95

David Raum (Hoffenheim) - 90

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 93

Evan Ndicka (Frankfurt) - 92

Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg) - 91

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 97

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 95

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - 96

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 97

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 95

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) - 96

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) - 91

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - 92

Filip Kostic (Frankfurt) - 90

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 94

La Liga

Eder Militao (Real Madrid) - 95

David Alaba (Real Madrid) - 94

Jules Kounde (Sevilla) - 93

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) - 92

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) - 92

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 97

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) - 93

Pedri (Barcelona) - 96

Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) - 91

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) - 93

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) - 96

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - 95

Raul de Tomas (Espanyol) - 90