Amazon has heaps of amazing gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day over July 12-13

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and it’s the perfect time to bag yourself some great deals.

FIFA 22 is among the most competitive deals for gamers this Amazon Prime Day, as it is available for just £54.99 at checkout.

The event, which ends at 11:59pm tonight, is open exclusively to Amazon Prime members, but it’s not too late if you haven’t already signed up.

Amazon offers a Prime 30-day free trial if you want to get in on those deals, but aren’t quite ready to commit to a full membership.

How can I get the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon launches Lightning Deals during prime day that are only available for a few hours at a time.

Every half hour, Amazon will update the deals, so keep checking back to avoid missing a bargain.

You should also check whether a deal on Amazon is not cheaper elsewhere. Price comparison sites can help with this.

Whether you prefer Nintendo, Playstation, Xbox or PC there’s something this Amazon Prime Day for all players.

Here are the latest gaming discounts for Amazon Prime Day

FIFA 22 STANDARD EDITION | PC CODE - ORIGIN £54.00 Amazon 4/5 If you’re looking to pick up FIFA 22 now is the perfect time. This years biggest football game is on sale from £54.99 exclusively to Amazon Prime members {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Halo Infinite [Xbox Series X, Xbox One] £15.00 Amazon 4.5/5 With a huge co-op update coming to Halo Inifinite this week, now is the perfect time to get your hands on the game. Halo Inifinte has one of the most expansive campaigns to date, it’s worth picking up this game from the infamous series. Buy now

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) £24.99 Amazon This remastered version of UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a must have for any video game fan. Join Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as they go on extrodinary adventures and discover legendary lore. Buy now

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) £49.95 Amazon If you’re looking for something sporty and to get you moving, then look no further than Ring Fit Adventure. A fun adventure sport game, this will get you moving while beating enemies and taking on boss battles. Buy now

It Takes Two (PS4 & Xbox One) £15.99 Amazon This is the perfect co-op game for a date night or to play with friends. Playing as divorcing couple Cody and May, you must work together to escape their magical doll forms and attempt to save the fractured relationship. Buy now

Turtle Beach Recon Controller White - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC £37.99 Amazon A £12 saving on this Xbox/PC controller is the perfect compliment to the £8.99 FIFA 22 game. Giving you the ability to play your Xbox or PC, the multi-functional controller is great for any gamer. Buy now

DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - PS5 £44.99 Amazon This biggest discount on PS5 controllers is this Cosmic Red Wireless controller. Other colour variants are also on offer, just without as much of a discount. Buy now

Joy-Con Pair Green/Pink (Nintendo Switch) £53.09 Amazon If you’re looking for a second set of joy-cons or if you’re facing the dreaded joy-con drift then several colour variants are on offer. Perfect for gaming with friends, especially 4-player Mario Kart and the new Nintendo Switch Sports. Buy now

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals £169.99 Amazon If you like playing driving games like Forza or the latest F1 game, then why not make your play a little more realistic? With real force feedback, bring your racing games to life. Buy now