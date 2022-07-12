Amazon Prime Day is a two day event running from now until 11.59pm 13 July 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Online retail superstore Amazon’s annual sales event is now on, with consumers clamouring to nab incredible deals.

There are thousands of items on sale for the next 48 hours - deals range from televisions to children’s toys and fashion.

In the 2021 Prime Day event over 250 million items were bought worldwide, with expecations of that number being superceded this year. But customers need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to access any of the deals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

If you have not signed up for a membership, you can do so here, for £7.99 a month or £79 per year, and gain access to exclusive delivery and entertainment offers.

If you’ve never been a member, you may be eligible for a free trial.

It’s the ideal time to pick up electronics, as devices are marked down - keep your eyes peeled for discounts on 2021 models, which are often discounted for clearance but still work terrifically well. One of the biggest sellers every year are electric toothbrushes. Here’s what to look out for.

Read More Amazon Prime Day 2022: best deals from small businesses including a portable pizza oven and a hybrid mattress

What are electric toothbrushes, and what are sonic toothbrushes?

An electric toothbrush takes the labour out of brushing your teeth, making it simpler to keep your chompers healthy, glistening and white than a manual brush.

There are two main types of electric toothbrushes.

Oscillating models, such as those in Oral-B’s range, have round heads that rotate to sweep plaque from your teeth and gums.

Sonic toothbrushes, by contrast, have diamond-shaped heads that vibrate rapidly from side to side to drive bacteria out of every nook and cranny. Philips is the brand leader for sonic style toothbrushes.

Both types be very effective at cleaning, but sonics tend to be more expensive.

What toothbrushes are available for Amazon Prime Day?

There are some big savings on electric toothbrushes in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. The biggest brands in the world of electric toothcare are Oral-B and Philips, and you can find impressive deals from both in the sale. That said, don’t sleep on some of the less prominent brands - Foreo, for example, sells a gorgeous electric toothbrush that’s usually too pricy at £150 but is now nearly 60%, making it a steal.

The Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has a massive 73% off, now selling for £59.99.

Another great deal is the Philips Sonicare Advanced which is on sale for £89.99 ,down from £249.99.

Toothbrushes on sale range from the high end to cheaper alternatives, such as the PERECT Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Adults which is on sale for £15.11.

Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition £89.99 This toothbrush is on sale for £89.99 down from £249.99 - a 64% saving. The brush promises whiter teeth within a week of using. A sonic model, with four brushing modes, including whitening and gum health, and three intensities. It pairs with the Philips Sonicare app to offer real-time brushing advice, using a personalised colour map of your mouth to ensure that you never miss a tooth. Its pressure sensor tells you when you’re using too much force and there’s a special whitening brush head if you’re concerned about yellowing. There’s a built-in quad pacer, too, and you get two weeks of battery life from one charge. Overall, it’s impressive. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor £59.99 This toothbrush is on sale for £59.99 down from £219.9 - a 73% reduction. This impressive oscillating toothbrush delivers a huge range of features, including 3D teeth tracking and an interactive colour display. Magnetic technology directs energy to the tip of every bristle for a gentle, quiet and powerfully effective clean. There’s a choice of seven brushing modes, including intense clean, super sensitive and tongue cleaner, and a jazzed-up pressure sensor that flashes white if you’re brushing too gently, red if you’re being too rough and green if you’re using just the right level of force. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush with Artifical Intelligence £79.99 This electric toothbrush is on sale for £79.99 - down from £279.99 - a 71% saving. When used with the Oral-B app, you’ll get personalised feedback on your brushing, including an overall score and illustrated suggestions for achieving better coverage. It offers six brushing modes, including sensitive and whitening, and there’s an integrated quad pacer. There’s no need to worry about brushing too hard, as it will flash and automatically reduce the speed if you’re being too rough. It offers up to a fortnight of charge and comes with both a plug-in charger and a charging travel case for holidays {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

PERECT Sonic Electric Toothbrush PERECT Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Adults £15.11 After a budget model that will get the job done? This is the option for you. It’s on sale for £15.11 down from £23.99 - a 37% saving. It comes with eight replacement heads and one charge can last up to 30 days. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic Electric Toothbrush £49.99 This stylish toothbrush is on sale for £49.99 down from £139.99 - a 64% saving. It claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual could muster, thanks to densely-packed bristles and a curved tip for tackling hard-to-reach teeth. It’s a good choice for anyone with sensitive teeth or orthodontics, as there’s a low speed setting and a pressure sensor that vibrates the handle if you’re being too rough. It feels lightweight and comfortable to use, making you more likely to meet your two-minute brushing target, and there’s a quad pacer to guide you. It comes with a travel case for hygienic portability and should last a fortnight before needing recharging. Buy now

FOREO ISSA2 Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush FOREO ISSA2 Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush £59.00 A whopping 58% off here - down from £138 to £59. It’s slim Scandi design will appeal to minimalists and it’s waterproof for using in the shower, should you wish to! Those with sensitive teeth will welcome its medical-grade silicone bristles, which are tough on plaque but gentle on gums. They last a year before needing replacing, and there are subtle ridges on the rear of the brush head for cleaning your tongue. This oh-so-Instagrammable model offers 16 brushing modes and a quad pacer, but there’s no pressure sensor or compatible app. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology, Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology £159.99 This toothbrush is on sale for £159.99 down from £449.99 - a 64% reduction in price. The brush uses magnetic technology to provide a super deep clean. It has six modes including teeth whitening. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now