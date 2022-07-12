The biggest sales event from the sales giant Amazon, Amazon Prime Day, is now live - and amazing deals will be available until 11.59pm on 13 July. Here’s what’s on offer

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Much like the infamous Black Friday sales, Amazon Prime offers a two-day shopping event for all the discount-hungry online shoppers.

Some are entitled to an Amazon Prime trial, if you have not been a member in the last year.

Vist Amazon.co.uk for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Day was first launched in 2015, and has grown massively since then into a two day shopping bonanza.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The sales event from the online retail giant is now on, and will run until 11.59pm on 13 July 2022.

What is on sale this year?

The 48-hour sales extravaganza sees record-breaking discounts on everything from home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, games, laptops, tech, TVs, and more.

Big name brands such as Ninja, Apple, Simba, Shark, Samsung and more introduce impressive deals. We’ve cast an eye over what’s now on offer - here are the stand-our sales.

The best deals now avaliable on Amazon Prime

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021) £1790.00 5/5 They’re the airpods in everyone’s ears - and for good reason. With active noise cancelling, transparency mode to allow you to interact with the world around you, crystal clear sound, and 3D audio and an oh-so-comfortable fit, it’s worth shelling out for a pair of Apple Airpods. And with 25% off? (a mark down from £239 to £179) - now’s the time to buy. Buy now

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UK] Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UK] £229.00 4.5/5 If you’re after a cordless vacuum with great suction and a hefty run time, this popular Shark model is a winner. Our reviewer loved it “Aside from its anti-hair wrap technology, the very best thing about this model is that the suction tube can be articulated for easier access under low furnishings and beds. This is an ingenious innovation that’s as simple as it is effective. Even better, if the hand unit is folded over completely, the Shark can be stored upright in a small cupboard.” With 35% off, it’s a canny time to invest - that’s a mark down frmo £350 to £229. A bargain. Buy now

LEGO 75304 Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Display LEGO 75304 Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Display £ LEGO is an age-old favourite, among kids and keen adults alike, and there are currently choice deals to be snapped up on many of their best-selling sets, with up to 42% off - check the deals out here. We’re keen on this Darth Vader Helmet, 25% off, down from £60 to £44. Buy now

Simba Mattresses - Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress King Size Simba Mattresses - Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress King Size £906.00 5/5 Sleep-tech firm Simba is offering customers the chance to take advantage of up to 50% off across mattresses, duvets, toppers and pillows. It’s a fab deal - and our choice would be to invest in a Simba’s Hybrid Luxe mattress is supremely comfy. From our review: “It features a combo of foam and Titanium Aerocoil Spring-Comfort layers which, although make for quite a heavy mattress (you might need an extra pair of hands to carry it through your home), provides enhanced airflow and that hug feeling you get from a good quality mattress. Plus, a 100% natural wool top layer aids with temperature regulation, though if you run hot it might still be a little on the warm side. The Hybrid Luxe has a firm feel about it, so it’s a popular choice for those who experience back pain and individuals who require more support, and there’s absolutely no motion transfer, so you can snooze soundly even if your partner moves a lot during the night.” There’s 45% off - that means UK King Size: WAS £1,649 and is now £906.95, or a UK Double: WAS £1,499, and is now NOW £824.45 Buy now

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L Amazon Exclusive, Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L [OL650UKCP] Amazon Exclusive, Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer £199.00 5/5 An Amazon exclusive, this copper option from cult food gadget brand Ninja is a smart buy if you’ve a household to feed. With 14 canny cooking functions, including pressure cooking, air frying, slow cooking, grilling, the Ninja Foodi is designed to ensure juicy, speedy and crispy results with minimal effort. It’s discretely sized and intuitive to use, too. And the air fry function allows you to cook with 75% less oil, making it a healthy option for those looking to cuts fat and calories in their diet. For Prime Day there’s 30% off, so it’s marked down from £280 to £199. Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Just Dance 2022’ Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Just Dance 2022’ £294.00 4/5 With nearly £100, it could be a smart time to purchase a Nintendo Switch, if it’s been on your radar for a while. It’s 18% off, marked down from £359 to £294. The Nintendo Switch OLED offers a large, fantastic play - it’s perfect for playing games in it’s handheld model. This deal comes with Ubisoft’s bestselling dance game, complete with a set of 2022 bangers, including 40 new songs from popular artists such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. A great buy. Buy now