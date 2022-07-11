Support small businesses this Amazon Prime Day with the new Small Business Badge

Amazon’s annual Prime Day returns with thousands of deals on Tuesday, 12th July and Wednesday, 13th July.

As you search for the best products at a lower price, look out for the Small Business Badge to support small and medium businesses and handmade artisans.

The Small Business Badge is new this year, and customers will be able to shop for products from more third-party sellers than last year.

This badge will make it easier for customers to identify products from small and medium business brands and artisans.

John Boumphrey, Country Manager at Amazon UK, said: “More than 50% of products sold on Amazon in the UK are from small and medium sized businesses, and Prime Day can have a huge impact on these selling partners.

“Last year, Prime Day saw customers spend over $1.9bn globally on more than 70 million small business products during the promotional period.

“And this year we have made it even easier for customers to support the 65,000 UK small businesses that sell on Amazon by looking for the new Small Business Badge.”

For more information about the Small Business Badge and to shop curated collections for Prime Day, visit amazon.co.uk/supportsmall .

