Luke Littler has won the hearts of the nation (Image: Getty Images)

The eyes of the nation will turn to the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship tonight as 16-year-old darts wonderkid Luke Littler continues to capture the hearts of the nation.

The Warrington prodigy is making his debut at the prestigious competition but had blitzed through competitors to book a semi-final meeting with former World Champion Rob Cross. The kebab-loving teenager has been hailed as a 'breath of fresh air' by his opponent, who will be looking to avoid another giant killing at the hands of the teenager.

Littler beat his childhood hero Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 and then conquered Brendan Dolan in the quarter-finals and is now just two victories away from winning the whole competition - and the almighty prize fund that comes with it.

NationalWorld has all you need to know to follow Luke Littler in World Darts Championship action from home and information on just how much a win tonight would boost his already impressive net worth.

Luke Littler net worth and huge World Darts Championship prize fund

As a newcomer on the scene, the net worth of 16-year-old Luke Littler remains unreported, but the huge winnings he is set to take home from the World Darts Championship is no secret. The teenager has already bagged a cool £100,000 but more victories will see that sum get even bigger.

If Littler wins his semi-final tonight, he will take home at least £200,000, the fee paid out to the runner-up. Should he achieve a remarkable tournament win, then the star will win £500,000. The total prize money given out during the competition is a huge £2.5 million.

Littler's previous highest winnings were two cheques of around £27,5000 during the Modus Super Series in Portsmouth. The youngster has already joked that his friends in Warrington are aware of the prize fund and have been promised a paid-for trip to Blackpool or Alton Towers by the darts player.

When does Luke Littler play in the World Darts Championship semi-final?

Luke Littler will play in his semi-final at the World Dart Championship on Tuesday, January 2. The evening session is set to start at 7:30 pm at Alexandra Palace.

The clash between Littler and Kent darts star Rob Cross is the first match in the evening session. The duo are expected to take to the stage at around 7:45 pm.

The second semi-final between Scott Williams and Luke Humphries will then take place following the Little vs Cross match. The winner of each game will go head-to-head in the grand final on Wednesday night.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Rob Cross on Tuesday night?

The World Darts Championship is available to watch via the dedicated Darts channel on Sky Sports. It will also be available on Sky Sports Main Event, which customers can stream via the SkyGo app.