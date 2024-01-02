Luke Littler was seen kissing his girlfriend after reaching the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship

Luke Littler's girlfriend Eloise could be cheering him on at the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship tonight. Photograph by Getty

Luke Littler, the ‘Prince of the Palace’ was seen kissing his girlfriend after his victory over Brendan Dolan at the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship which secured him a place in the semi-finals. Luke Littler’s girlfriend is called Eloise and, according to the Daily Mail, is reportedly an amateur darts player and a beauty consultant.

The Daily Mail reported that “The blonde has been keeping a low profile while supporting her boyfriend alongside his family at the championships, although they have been spotted together at recent football matches. She is set to be there again at his semi-final match on Tuesday.” (January 2, 2024).

Who are Luke Littler’s parents?

Luke Littler’s parents are Lisa Littler, 40, and Anthony Buckley, 43. According to The Telegraph, “His father had encouraged him to concentrate on darts from a very young age but his progress accelerated during the Covid lockdown. Luke said his older brother had been “better than me at one point” but now has a young child to bring up, leaving the younger sibling as the best darts player in the family.”

Who is Caitlin Littler?