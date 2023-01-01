Who will lift the trophy at Alexandra Palace?

The best players on the planet are competing in the PDC World Darts Championship in London.

After weeks of gruelling action, the competition is barrelling towards a conclusion with just a couple of days of action left. But who will be left to lift the trophy at Alexandra Palace for 2023?

The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday (1 January) and then will be followed by semi-final action on Monday (2 January). The PDC World Darts Championship final will take place on Tuesday (3 January) from 8pm.

If you have found yourself engrossed by the action at the darts and wonder what it would cost to watch the final, or want to have a guide for what to expect for the 2024 event. Here is all you need to know:

How much does it cost to watch PDC World Darts Championship?

PDC confirmed the pricing for the 2022/2023 tournament earlier last year, it was as follows:

Quarter-finals

Afternoon session

Table Ticket £60

Tier Ticket £50

Hospitality Ticket £275 +VAT

Evening session

Table Ticket £65

Tier Ticket £55

Hospitality Ticket £350 +VAT

Semi-finals

Evening session

Table Ticket £70

Tier Ticket £60

Hospitality Ticket £375 +VAT

Final

Evening session

Table Ticket £75

Tier Ticket £65

Hospitality Ticket £400 +VAT

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Fans enjoy the action during Day Sixteen of The William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Can you still get tickets for PDC World Darts Championship?

SeeTickets website is showing that the quarter finals, semi finals and final of the 2022/2023 PDC World Darts Championship at Ally Pally are sold out. There is an option to join the waiting list.

If you have tickets for any of the remaining sessions, you are being reminded that you need to have the PDC ticket app in order to access your tickets. On its website, the PDC explains: “Everyone who has purchased a ticket for the upcoming 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship will receive their tickets in the PDC Tickets app once they have created an account and be able to scan these directly from their own smartphone on arrival at Alexandra Palace.

“These mobile tickets replace the need for paper or print-at-home tickets. As we recommend only having one ticket per device, purchasers can transfer tickets on to all friends, family or guests in their group and they will be prompted to download the app to receive the ticket.”

What is the prize money for the tournament?

National World has previously reported that in total, a share of £2.5 million of prize money is divided up across the 96 players taking part in this year’s PDC World Darts Championship. The winner of the 2023 event will take home a whopping £500,000 in prize money.

It’s not a bad sum either for the runner up, they will be consolidated for the disappointment of losing the final with a prize of £250,000. As for the other 94 competitors who are eliminated earlier in the competition, here is a breakdown of how much they took home for their placings: