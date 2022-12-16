Alexandra Palace once again hosting biggest event in darts. Peter Wright won 2022 final against Michael Smith.

The biggest tournament in darts is underway with the first and second round matches from London’s Alexandra Palace kicking off three weeks of exciting action.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Professional Darts Corporation, since they broke away from the BDO in 1992, and this tournament has been the company’s showpiece event ever since with the standard of play seeming to improve year after year. Fans both in attendance at the Ally Pally and watching from home will be hoping for more of the same from previous years and here is how the schedule of play looks tonight:

PDC World Darts Championship schedule: Michael Smith & Beau Greaves in action tonight

After the opening night of action there will be both an afternoon session and evening session on day two. First up on the stage will be Alan Soutar, the firefighter from Arbroath who made it all the way to the Last 16 on debut last year, and he will face Mal Cuming with the winner advancing to play Daryl Gurney tomorrow in the second round.

Boris Krcmar takes on Toru Suzuki in an interesting international battle after that before two time world champion Adrian Lewis returns to the Palace to face Daniel Larsson. The afternoon session concludes with Kim Huybrechts against Grant Sampson who upset the more favoured Keane Barry in round one last night.

The evening session begins with Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez taking on Lourence Ilagan of the Philippines, two World Cup of Darts stars, before the highly anticipated Ally Pally debut of Beau Greaves. The 18-year old WDF World Champion is expected to light up the stage but will face a tough, experienced opponent in William O’Connor.

The third match of the night is Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel before the main event as 2022 runner-up Michael Smith kicks off his campaign to go one better and lift the Sid Waddell trophy. Bully Boy is the second favorite to win the tournament with bookmakers and starts off against Daniel Rafferty who beat Jermaine Wattimina last night.

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

Alan Soutar v Mal Cuming (R1)

Boris Krcmar v Toru Suzuki (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Grant Sampson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

William O‘Connor v Beau Greaves (R1)

Keegan Brown v Florian Hempel (R1)

Michael Smith v Daniel Rafferty (R2)

PDC World Darts Championship results: Wright wins in convincing style on opening night

Peter Wright began his title defence with a convincing 3-0 victory over Mickey Mansell. Snakebite was far from his best but did well enough to secure the win in straight sets over the Northern Irishman who overcame Ben Robb 3-1 in the opening match of the night.

South Africa’s Grant Sampson upset Keane Barry, a player many had tipped to do well this year, and youngster Nathan Rafferty also pulled off a surprise result by beating the more experienced and more favoured Jermaine Wattimina.

Night 1 results:

Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb (R1)

Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson (R1)

Jermaine Wattimina 2-3 Nathan Rafferty (R1)

Peter Wright 3-0 Micky Mansell (R2)

PDC World Darts Championship: full first and second round draw & schedule

Here is the full remaining schedule for the first and second rounds of this year’s PDC World Darts Championship:

Saturday December 17 - Afternoon Session (11am)

Martin Lukeman v Nobuhiro Yamamoto (R1)

Simon Whitlock v Christian Perez (R1)

Adam Gawlas v Richie Burnett (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Soutar/Cuming (R2)

Evening Session (8pm)

Ryan Meikle v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Diogo Portela (R1)

Josh Rock v Jose Justicia (R1)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Rodriguez/Ilagan (R2)

Sunday December 18 - Afternoon Session (11am)

Madars Razma v Prakash Jiwa (R1)

Karel Sedlacek v Raymond Smith (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1)

Damon Heta v Lewis/Larsson (R2)

Evening Session (8pm)

Mike De Decker v Jeff Smith (R1)

Scott Williams v Ryan Joyce (R1)

Matt Campbell v Danny Baggish (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Krcmar/Suzuki (R2)

Monday December 19 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Andrew Gilding v Robert Owen (R1)

Danny Jansen v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Lewy Williams (R1)

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Perez (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Geert Nentjes v Leonard Gates (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse v David Cameron (R1)

Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Woodhouse/Omelchenko (R2)

Tuesday December 20 (7pm)

Jim Williams v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)

Jamie Hughes v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)

Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Meikle/Ashton (R2)

Wednesday December 21 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

John O’Shea v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker v Xicheng Han (R1)

Callan Rydz v Rock/Justicia (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Owen (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Mervyn King v Campbell/Baggish (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v O‘Connor/Greaves (R2)

Michael van Gerwen v Zonneveld/L Williams (R2)

Stephen Bunting v Nentjes/Gates (R2)

Thursday December 22 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jansen/Nebrida (R2)

Ryan Searle v Gawlas/Burnett (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v De Decker/J Smith (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Sedlacek/R Smith (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gary Anderson v Razma/Jiwa (R2)

James Wade v J Williams/Bialecki (R2)

Luke Humphries v Brown/Hempel (R2)

Vincent van der Voort v Menzies/Portela (R2)

Friday December 23 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Brendan Dolan v Hughes/Hendriks (R2)

Chris Dobey v Kleermaker/Han (R2)

Ross Smith v O’Shea/Labanauskas (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Joyce (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Yamamoto (R2)

Danny Noppert v Edhouse/Cameron (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Beaton/Van Trijp (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evans/Sherrock (R2)

After the final second round fixtures the competition will take a brief hiatus over the Christmas period and will return on December 27 with the third round. Here are the dates for the latter stages of the competition:

Third Round - December 27-29

Fourth Round - December 29 & 30

Quarter Finals - January 1

Semi-Finals - January 2

Final - January 3

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.