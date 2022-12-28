The World Darts Championship is currently taking place at the Alexandra Palace and the line up for the Premier League is traditionally confirmed soon.

The latter stages of the PDC World Darts Championship are underway at London’s Alexandra Palace and viewers who have been enamored by the action will be looking at their best chance to experience the atmosphere live.

For many across the UK and Europe that comes in the form of the Premier League, 17 nights of action taking place once a week from Aberdeen in the north of Scotland all the way to Berlin, Germany. The competition is one of the PDC’s showpiece events and will see eight of the very best players in the world go head-to-head week after week. Here is everything you need to know about when and where the competition will be played and the players who are likely to be involved:

Advertisement

When do PDC confirm Premier League line up?

Advertisement

Traditionally, the PDC will confirm the competitors taking part in the Premier League around the time of the World Championship final. In previous years they have delayed the announcement or confirmed only a partial line-up until after the next major event which will be The Masters at the end of January.

Darts fans who are planning to attend the Premier League should expect the line-up to be confirmed sometime between the World Championship final on January 1 and The Masters final on January 29.

Advertisement

Premier League Darts 2023 predicted line up

Eight players will make up the field for the 2023 Premier League. following the new format implemented by the PDC for last year’s competition. Traditionally, the top four ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit qualify automatically for the Premier League.

Although the Order of Merit will be impacted heavily by the World Championship, the four automatic qualifiers are likely to be defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Peter Wright. The other four players are chosen by the PDC who normally take into account the Order of Merit and results in other major tv events over the previous 12 months.

The players who have won PDC majors in 2022 that could receive a Premier League spot are Danny Noppert (UK Open) and Ross Smith (European Championship) while Joe Cullen won The Masters in 2022 and was runner-up in the Premier League. All three players have reached the third round of the World Championship and their performance in that competition could determine if they are chosen for the Premier League.

Advertisement

Out of the three, Noppert seems the most likely to be called up at this stage but that could all change. Of the other top ranked players in the world it looks like James Wade’s early exit at the Ally Pally will rule him out, while Jonny Clayton, Luke Humphries and Rob Cross all have very likely chances of earning a spot.

Advertisement

Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall and Dimitri van den Bergh could earn a spot with impressive performances at the World Championships and, of course, the eventual winner is almost certainly guaranteed a spot. Another player who could potentially expect a call-up would be World Youth champion Josh Rock who would be a hugely popular choice when the tour travels to Belfast.

As the third round of the PDC World Darts Championships continues, here is our current predicted line-up for the 2023 Premier League:

Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith

Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphires

Rob Cross

Danny Noppert

Advertisement

When is the Premier League? Dates and venues for darts tour

Here is how the dates and venues for the 2023 Premier League looks:

Advertisement