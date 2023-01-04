Michael Smith stunned the PDC World Darts Championship as he beat Michael van Gerwen to win his first title. Here’s how to buy tickets for 2023/24 tournament

Michael Smith has been crowned the 2022/23 World Darts champion after he beat the three-time champion Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace. Smith’s 7-4 win over van Gerwen also now means he replaces Gerwyn Price at the top of the world rankings. Netherlands’ van Gerwen went into the final as the clear favourite but was ultimately unable to reclaim a title he last won in 2019.

Following his win, England’s Smith said: “My two best achievements are sitting over there, my two kids. As a sporting memory its the greatest ever, and I don’t think that will ever be topped. Even if I win a second, it will never top the way I’ve just felt then.

Advertisement

In defeat, van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “He played really well. Of course I had my chances, I was playing not too well in the last few sets, but you can only blame yourself for that. I wasn’t what I wanted to be, but that’s part of the game unfortunately and you have to take it on the chin.”

After such an exhilarating final, here is all you need to know ahead of the 2023/24 competition...

Advertisement

Michael van Gerwen lost 7-4 to England’s Smith in Darts Championship final

When is the 2023/24 PDC Darts Championship?

Advertisement

The dates of next year’s tournament have not yet been released. However, based on previous years, it is likely the dates will mirror the 2022/23 tournament and will therefore begin around Thursday 21 December and finish on Tuesday 2 January 2024.

Additionally, while not confirmed, it is likely the Alexandra Palace will continue hosting the competition. The ‘Ally Pally’ has held the tournament since December 2007 and was previously home to the News of the World Darts Championship between 1963 and 1977.

How to buy tickets for 2023/24 PDC Darts Championship?

Advertisement

Tickets are not yet available for next year’s competition and will go on sale later in 2023. Fans can register for priority ticket access through the PDC website. The website will also post any further ticket information once it becomes available, including links to purchase and prices.

When is the next PDC event?

Advertisement

The next major tournament on the PDC calendar is the Cazoo Masters which takes place from 27 January to 29 January at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. This event will be available to watch on ITV Sport, DAZN and ViaPlay

Ahead of the Masters, fans will also be able to watch the Bahrain Darts Masters which takes place 12-13 January at the Bahrain International Circuit as well as the Nordic Darts Masters from 20 January to 21 January. The Nordic Masters is held at the Forum Copenhagen and both Masters will be available to watch on ITV Sport, DAZN and ViaPlay.