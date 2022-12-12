A share of a hefty prize money pot for grabs at Alexandra Palace. Peter Wright is defending champion and Michael van Gerwen the pre-tournament favourite.

The World Darts Championship is not only the most prestigious event on the PDC calendar but it is also the richest with the biggest prize pot of any tournament in the sport.

After Peter Wright picked up both the Sid Waddell trophy and six figure winners purse at the 2022 final, the prize money has remained the same for 2023. There will be 96 competitors taking part at the Alexandra Palace this year and even those who are eliminated in the first round will still be leaving with something.

Advertisement

Here is how much the players stand to earn at the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship, based on how far they make it in the event:

PDC World Darts Championship prize money

Advertisement

In total, a share of £2.5 million of prize money is divided up across the 96 players taking part in this year’s PDC World Darts Championship. The winner of the 2023 event will take home a whopping £500,000 in prize money.

Advertisement

It’s not a bad sum either for the runner up, they will be consolidated for the disappointment of losing the final with a prize of £250,000. As for the other 94 competitors who are eliminated earlier in the competition, here is a breakdown of how much they took home for their placings:

Round 1 (32 players) - £7,500

Round 2 (32 player) - £15,000

Round 3 (16 players) - £25,000

Round 4 (eight players) - £35,000

Quarter finalists (four players) - £50,000

Semi finalists (two players) - £100,000

Runner-up (one player) - £200,000

Winner (one player) - £500,000

Who is the richest darts player in the world?

Based on just the prize money he has picked up in his professional career, three time world champion Michael van Gerwen is the most successful darts player in the PDC. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Dutchman is worth $6 million (USD).

Advertisement

‘Mighty’ Michael has won 45 major events in the PDC including seven Players Championship finals, six Premier League titles and six World Grand Prix titles. He is aiming to lift his fourth World Championship in 2023 which will take him just one behind countryman Raymond van Barneveld, also competing this year, on five. However, he still has a long way to go to catch Phil Taylor’s incredible record of 16 World Championships.

Which other PDC events have the highest prize money?

Advertisement

The PDC tournament which pays the second highest prize money to the eventual winner is the Premier League. In 2022, Michael van Gerwen took home £275,000 for winning the event.

Other major events which paid significant prizes to the winners in 2022 included the World Match Play (£200,000), The Masters (£220,000), Grand Prix (£120,000) and Grand Slam (£150,000).

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Advertisement

Every single match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.