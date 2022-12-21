The Dutch star has not lifted the Sid Waddell trophy since beating Michael Smith in the 2019 final.

The 2023 PDC World Darts Championships are underway at the Ally Pally and the top seeds have so far, for the most part, come through their opening matches without too many problems.

Tonight will be the turn of Michael van Gerwen, who is the bookmakers favourite to win the title this year. ‘Mighty’ Michael will face Lewy Williams in round two of the competition as he looks to avoid an early upset and make a run to the final on New Year’s Day. Here is everything you need to know about the former champion’s previous wins at the Alexandra Palace as well as his age, world ranking and tournament odds:

How many PDC World Darts Championship titles has Michael van Gerwen won?

Michael van Gerwen is a three time champion of the world having won all three of his Sid Wadell trophies in the past decade. The Dutchman’s first title came in 2014 when he beat Peter Wright 7-4 in a thrilling final. World title number two followed in 2017 when he prevented Gary Anderson winning a third successive title with a 7-3 victory.

MVG’s last world title win was in 2019 when he beat Michael Smith 7-3. He has also twice been runner-up, losing to Phil Taylor in 2013 and Peter Wright in 2020. That means that the Dutchman has appeared in half of the PDC World darts Championship finals over the past decade.

How old is Michael van Gerwen? Age and professional career

Michael van Gerwen is 33-years old and has been playing on the PDC circuit since 2007. In that time he has won an outstanding 43 major trophies including six World Grand Prix titles, seven Premier League titles and five Masters titles.

The Dutchman has won every major event on the PDC Circuit multiple times as well as three World Cup of Darts trophies for The Netherlands. He holds several personal accolades and in 2019 broke Phil Taylor’s record for most Pro Tour titles with his 71st victory.

Michael van Gerwen world ranking

Michael van Gerwen is currently ranked third in the PDC Order of Merit at the start of the 2023 World Darts Championship. The Order of Merit is the de facto world rankings for the players. Here are the top ten ranked players in order at the start of the event:

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton James Wade Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen tournament odds for 2023 PDC World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen starts the tournament as favourite to go all the way and lift the Sid Wadell trophy at 5/2. World number one Gerwyn Price is 6/1 while defending champion Peter Wright is 9/1 and 2022 runner-up Smith is 15/2. Here are the top ten lowest priced players in the market ahead of the tournament starting:

