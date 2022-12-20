The Dutch legend gets his latest World Championship campaign at the Alexandra Palace underway tonight against Ryan Meikle.

The 2023 PDC World Darts Championships are underway at the Ally Pally and the top seeds have so far, for the most part, come through their opening matches without too many problems.

Tonight will be the turn of darting legend Raymond van Barneveld who is looking to recapture the kind of form that established him as one of the greatest of all time in the sport. ‘Barney’ will be up against Ryan Meikle who beat Lisa Ashton in round one to set up this second round tie. Here is everything you need to know about the Dutch star including his previous titles wins, age and current world ranking:

How many PDC World Darts Championship titles has Raymond van Barneveld won?

Raymond van Barneveld has won one PDC World Darts Championship but is considered a five time champion, having won four titles with the BDO. The Dutchman won his first two world titles back-to-back in 1998 and 1999 by beating Richie Burnett and Ronnie Baxter respectively. Titles three and four came in 2003 and 2005 with victories over Ritchie Davies and Martin Adams.

Barney’s first and only PDC World title was won in one of the all time great finals when he beat Phil Taylor 7-6 in 2007. The two icons were great rivals during Taylor’s career and ‘The Power’ would get revenge two years later with a 7-1 win in the 2009 final.

How old is Raymond van Barneveld? Age and professional career

Raymond van Barneveld is 55-years old and has competed in the sport since 1987 when he joined the BDO circuit. He left to join the PDC in 2006 where he had a stellar career by winning not just the World Championship but also two UK Open championships and a Premier League.

Barney retired in 2019 but that didn’t last long and he soon won back his tour card and returned to the PDC circuit in 2021. Although he has not recaptured his very best form from his hayday the icon does enter this competition looking solid.

Raymond van Barneveld world ranking

Giving up his tour card in 2019 meant the former world champion had to start from the bottom when he returned in 2021 but has done enough over the past two years to shoot up the rankings and earn one of the top 32 seeded spots at the tournament. He is currently ranked 32nd in the Order of Merit. Here are the top ten:

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton James Wade Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall

Raymond van Barneveld tournament odds for 2023 PDC World Darts Championship

Raymond van BArnevled is a 80/1 outsider to go all the way at the Alexandra Palace this year and win a sixth world title. Fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen is the pre-tournament favourite at 5/2 while defending champion Peter Wright is 9/1 and 2022 runner-up Smith is 15/2. Here are the top ten lowest priced players in the market ahead of the tournament starting:

