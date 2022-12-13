Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and others aiming to win title again. 2022 runner-up Michael Smith amongst players looking for first win.

Seven former PDC world champions will return to the Alexandra Palace for this year’s tournament as they look to get their hands on the Sid Waddell trophy once again.

Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Adrian Lewis, Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld will look to add to the titles they have already won in their careers. Standing in their way will be 89 other players who have never tasted victory on the biggest stage in their sport.

Advertisement

However many more titles any one of them does win, they will have a long way to go to catch the legendary Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor who sits clear at the top with his incredible tally. Here is how many world titles have been won by each player:

Who has won the most PDC World Darts Championship titles?

Advertisement

Phil Taylor has won more world championship titles than any player with an incredible 16, with 14 of those coming under the PDC banner. The Professional Darts Corporation separated from the BDO in 1992 but still recognises titles won in that organisation, thus Taylor is a 16 time world champion.

Advertisement

Michael van Gerwen is going for world title number four in 2023, which would take him clear in second place for most championships won with the PDC. However, his fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld would still be above him with five world titles - one of which came under the PDC banner.

Gary Anderson, Adrian Lewis and defending champion Peter Wright all have two titles to their name which puts them in good company alongside former competitor John Part - who will be on commentary during the tournament. Three other players have won the trophy; current players Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross and the retired Dennis Priestly.

Here is every player who has won more than one world title, including in the BDO:

Phil Taylor - 16 (PDC 14, BDO 2)

Raymond van Barneveld - 5 (PDC 4, BDO 1)

Eric Bristow - 5 (All BDO)

Martin Adams - 3 (All BDO)

John Lowe - 3 (All BDO)

Michael van Gerwen - 3 (All PDC)

John Part - 3 (PDC 2, BDO 1)

Glen Durrant - 3 (All BDO)

Gary Anderson - 2 (Both PDC)

Peter Wright - 2 (Both PDC)

Ted Hankey - 2 (Both BDO)

Adrian Lewis - 2 (Both PDC)

Dennis Priestley - 2 (PDC 1, BDO 1)

Scott Waites - 2 (Both BDO)

Jocky Wilson - 2 (Both BDO)

Advertisement

Only two players at this year’s tournament have reached a PDC World Darts Championship final without lifting the trophy. Michael Smith has twice been to the last match in 2019 and 2022 while Simon Whitlock lost out to Phil Taylor in 2010.

Advertisement

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV