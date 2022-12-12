Darts returns to London at Alexandra Palace for 3 weeks of action in their biggest event. Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen amongst biggest names taking part.

The 2023 PDC World Championships begin this week as 96 of the very best players in the world take to the oche looking to get their hands on the sport’s biggest prize.

Defending champion Peter Wright, three time winner Michael van Gerwen and 2021 winner Gerwyn Price are amongst the contenders who are looking to claim the title once again while top players like Michael Smith, Jonny Clatyon and Dimitri van den Bergh are aiming for their first wins on the famous stage. It’s sure to be another incredible three weeks of action and here is everything you need to know about the full line-up for the first and second round as well as where you can watch every single match:

PDC World Darts Championship: full first and second round draw & schedule

Thursday December 15 (7pm)

Mickey Mansell v Ben Robb (R1)

Keane Barry v Grant Sampson (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Nathan Rafferty (R1)

Peter Wright v Mansell/Robb (R2)

Friday December 16 - Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

Alan Soutar v Mal Cuming (R1)

Boris Krcmar v Toru Suzuki (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Barry/Sampson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

William O‘Connor v Beau Greaves (R1)

Keegan Brown v Florian Hempel (R1)

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Rafferty (R2)

Saturday December 17 - Afternoon Session (11am)

Martin Lukeman v Nobuhiro Yamamoto (R1)

Simon Whitlock v Christian Perez (R1)

Adam Gawlas v Richie Burnett (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Soutar/Cuming (R2)

Evening Session (8pm)

Ryan Meikle v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Diogo Portela (R1)

Josh Rock v Jose Justicia (R1)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Rodriguez/Ilagan (R2)

Sunday December 18 - Afternoon Session (11am)

Madars Razma v Prakash Jiwa (R1)

Karel Sedlacek v Raymond Smith (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1)

Damon Heta v Lewis/Larsson (R2)

Evening Session (8pm)

Mike De Decker v Jeff Smith (R1)

Scott Williams v Ryan Joyce (R1)

Matt Campbell v Danny Baggish (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Krcmar/Suzuki (R2)

Monday December 19 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Andrew Gilding v Robert Owen (R1)

Danny Jansen v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Lewy Williams (R1)

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Perez (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Geert Nentjes v Leonard Gates (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse v David Cameron (R1)

Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Woodhouse/Omelchenko (R2)

Tuesday December 20 (7pm)

Jim Williams v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)

Jamie Hughes v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)

Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Meikle/Ashton (R2)

Wednesday December 21 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

John O’Shea v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker v Xicheng Han (R1)

Callan Rydz v Rock/Justicia (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Owen (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Mervyn King v Campbell/Baggish (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v O‘Connor/Greaves (R2)

Michael van Gerwen v Zonneveld/L Williams (R2)

Stephen Bunting v Nentjes/Gates (R2)

Thursday December 22 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jansen/Nebrida (R2)

Ryan Searle v Gawlas/Burnett (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v De Decker/J Smith (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Sedlacek/R Smith (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gary Anderson v Razma/Jiwa (R2)

James Wade v J Williams/Bialecki (R2)

Luke Humphries v Brown/Hempel (R2)

Vincent van der Voort v Menzies/Portela (R2)

Friday December 23 - Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Brendan Dolan v Hughes/Hendriks (R2)

Chris Dobey v Kleermaker/Han (R2)

Ross Smith v O’Shea/Labanauskas (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Joyce (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Yamamoto (R2)

Danny Noppert v Edhouse/Cameron (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Beaton/Van Trijp (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evans/Sherrock (R2)

After the final second round fixtures the competition will take a brief hiatus over the Christmas period and will return on December 27 with the third round. Here are the dates for the latter stages of the competition:

Third Round - December 27-29

Fourth Round - December 29 & 30

Quarter Finals - January 1

Semi-Finals - January 2

Final - January 3

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.